Soft Cell & Pet Shop Boys Team Up For New Single "Purple Zone"



Commenting on the collaboration, Marc Almond says, "Working with the Pet Shop Boys was a pleasure, and this track is the perfect combination of us and them."



Pet Shop Boys added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with such an inspirational duo as Soft Cell on this gorgeous song."

The track is accompanied by a music video featuring both bands, directed by Yassa Khan, and filmed in London earlier this year.



Ahead of the duo's first new album in over 20 years,

With 25 million sales, six UK Top 10 singles, and a BRIT Award to their name, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After closing 2021 with a critically acclaimed sold-out UK tour, synth-pop pioneers Soft Cell take another big step towards the release of their eagerly anticipated fifth studio album *Happiness Not Included on May 6, sharing new single 'Purple Zone', a new collaboration with Pet Shop Boys.Commenting on the collaboration, Marc Almond says, "Working with the Pet Shop Boys was a pleasure, and this track is the perfect combination of us and them."Pet Shop Boys added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with such an inspirational duo as Soft Cell on this gorgeous song."The track is accompanied by a music video featuring both bands, directed by Yassa Khan, and filmed in London earlier this year.Ahead of the duo's first new album in over 20 years, Soft Cell signed a brand new deal with BMG. The deal also extended BMG's fruitful partnership with Marc Almond, having released his previous solo album Chaos and a Dancing Star in January 2020.With 25 million sales, six UK Top 10 singles, and a BRIT Award to their name, Soft Cell are one of British music's most visionary bands. They have cast a huge influence over music culture ever since they joined the scene, most recently demonstrated by Jamie Jones' remix of the era-defining smash 'Tainted Love'.



