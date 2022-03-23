Khruangbin Announces New Shows On Space Walk Tour This Summer And Fall 2022





Khruangbin is a three-piece band from Houston, Texas, formed in 2009 with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Khruangbin, the three piece band from Houston, Texas,with Laura Lee on bass, Mark Speer on guitar and Donald Johnson on drums, announce additional dates to the Space Walk Tour 2022, which sees the trio traverse coasts with performances in Brooklyn, a hometown show in Houston, Las Vegas, and more, featuring support from Toro y Moi, Men I Trust, Vieux Farka Touré, Genesis Owusu and Pachyman.Known for their marriage of sounds from across the world - including reggae dub, surf-rock, Southeast Asian funk, and Middle Eastern soul, Khruangbin has been on countless global tours, graced nearly every major festival stage in the world, and is a live force to be reckoned with.These dates continue the band's most monumental tour to date which has seen them perform two sold out nights at Red Rocks, three sold out nights at LA's Greek Theatre, and two sold out nights at NYC's Radio City Music Hall. Not to mention, the band sold out their upcoming show date at London's iconic Alexandra Palace amidst their expansive European tour which will see them play Berlin, Zurich, Amsterdam, Paris, and more.Tickets will be available for Khru Club Presale & Spotify Presale on Wednesday, March 23rd at 10am local time and general on sale begins Friday, March 25th at 10am local time here: https://www.khruangbin.com/tourRecently, Khruangbin joined Leon Bridges for their second collaborative EP together, the sultry, chart-topping Texas Moon, which garnered widespread critical acclaim from The New York Times, NPR, Uproxx ("celestial, otherworldly and incredibly psychedelic…"), Vulture, FADER ("could easily sit next to Al Green's 'Let's Stay Together,' Barry White's 'Can't Get Enough of Your Love Baby,' and Marvin Gaye's 'Sexual Healing"and more…") and more. Upon release, the music debuted at #4 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums Charts, landed in the Top 25 of the Billboard Top 200, as well as the Top 5 on Billboard's Album Sales, Vinyl, Alternative Albums and Rock Albums charts. Texas Moon is out now on Dead Oceans, in partnership with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd.See below for Khruangbin's full 2022 tour routing and more information here: https://www.khruangbin.com/tourKHRUANGBIN 2022 TOUR DATES:**notes newly addedFri April 29th - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center w/ Toro y MoiSat April 30th - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena (fka Asheville Civic Center) w/ Toro y MoiTue May 3rd - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater w/ Toro y MoiWed May 4th - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! w/ Toro y MoiThur May 5th - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery w/ Toro y MoiSat May 7th - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater w/ Toro y MoiSun May 8th - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater w/ Toro y MoiWed May 11th - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall w/ Toro y MoiThurs July 7th - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater w/ Men I TrustFri July 8th - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheater w/ Men I TrustSat July 9th - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield w/ Men I TrustSun July 10th - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park Concerts w/ Men I TrustTues July 12th - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater w/ Men I TrustWed July 13th - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden w/ Men I TrustSat July 16th - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley w/ Men I TrustSun July 17th - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley w/ Men I TrustSat July 30th - Montreal, QC - Osheaga FestivalSun July 31st - Detroit, MI - Mo Pop Festival**Mon August 1st - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater w/ Men I Trust**Tues August 2nd - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach w/ Men I Trust**Thurs August 4th - Brooklyn, NY - BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park w/ Vieux Farka Touré**Fri August 5th - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point w/ Men I Trust**Sat August 6th - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl w/ Men I TrustAugust 26th-August 28th - Vineyard Haven, MA - Beach Road WeekendAugust 26th-August 28th - Bridgeview, IL - Sacred RoseSat September 17th - Los Angeles, CA - Primavera Sound LA**Thurs September 29th - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl w/ Genesis Owusu**Sat October 1st - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater w/ Genesis Owusu**Sun October 2nd - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera w/ Genesis Owusu**Fri October 28th - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center WTC w/ PachymanKhruangbin is a three-piece band from Houston, Texas, formed in 2009 with Laura Lee on bass, Mark Speer on guitar and Donald Johnson on drums. Taking influence from 1960's Thai funk - their name literally translates to "Engine Fly" in Thai - Khruangbin is steeped in the bass heavy, psychedelic sound of their inspiration, Tarantino soundtracks and surf-rock cool. By the summer of 2019, the trio had been on tour for nearly three-and-a-half years, playing to audiences across North and South America, Europe, and southeast Asia behind its acclaimed albums The Universe Smiles Upon You, Con Todo El Mundo, and Mordechai. Garnering glowing praise from The New York Times, W Magazine, Billboard, The Los Angeles Times, The FADER, in 2021 Khruangbin released their very first remix album, Mordechai Remixes, on Dead Oceans, in association with Night Time Stories, Ltd. Each remixer on Mordechai Remixes has a musical or cosmic connection to Khruangbin including Kadhja Bonet, Ginger Root, Knxwledge, Natasha Diggs, Soul Clap, Quantic, Felix Dickinson, Ron Trent, Mang Dynasty, Harvey Sutherland. Khruangbin worked with Grammy-winning R&B singer/songwriter Leon Bridges, from Ft. Worth, for two groundbreaking collaborative EPs, Texas Sun & Texas Moon. Further extending the lone star state's sonic possibilities, the sister EPs pensively examines Texas' musical perception, while paying homage to the marriage of country and R&B that's become synonymous with the region.



