Aldo Nova Digs Deep Into 'The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage' With Newly Released Single And Video; Clip Casts Aldo Nova As The "King Of Deceit" From Rock Opera EP

song "Mr. Big Time" for the soundtrack of the movie, "Armageddon," and worked closely with Jon on his soundtrack album for the film, "Young Guns 2," writing the signature riff from Jon Bon Jovi's "Blaze of Glory." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist ALDO NOVA has today (March 22) released a new performance video for "The King Of Deceit." It's the latest single from his forthcoming larger-than-life rock opera THE LIFE AND TIMES OF EDDIE GAGE, which is out next week (April 1).The songs on the 10-song EP mark the first chapter of the opera. For the recording of the "The King Of Deceit," ALDO enlisted a 40-piece orchestra to flesh out the track. In the video, the multi-platinum Grammy® award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist is cast as "The King Of Deceit."Says ALDO: "'The King Of Deceit' is a pivotal character in the story of Eddie Gage. He is the antagonist, or the villain, and although there are many villains in Eddie's life-they're all under the thumb of M. F. Stophalis, 'The King Of Deceit.'""As Eddie is good and is light, 'The King Of Deceit' represents darkness and evil," ALDO elaborates. "Even though the physical side of Eddie's life is slightly based on mine, the rock opera really has its roots in religion and theology, and all the names of the characters must be decoded so that it all makes sense. Everything-the whole story-the characters and their actions are in the lyrics, and the lyrics are set to music that represent them. Eddie's not just a rockstar but a messenger, who, through his music, convey a message of faith and hope, and make them believe in themselves, and 'The King Of Deceit' will do anything to stop this. I chose to do a theatrical video, in makeup and costume, because I wanted to bring the character to life. to paint a picture of what evil looks like, at least in Eddie's eyes."As ALDO explained in a feature with Misplaced Straws: "I wanted to make an album like when I was a kid when you used to have the LP and you open it up and I knew every credit and everybody…No one writes liner notes, so I figured since my whole album is like, I took all my influences from the past and then I brought them into the future, but I wanted to keep past so I made liner notes, they're so detailed. Even every little piece of gear that we used on the album."In addition, look for the iconic Montreal maverick to subsequently release the triple disc ALDO NOVA 2.0 RELOADED on April 19. It will feature 2.0 versions of nine classic songs from ALDO's catalog, plus another disc with no lead vocal track and a third disc with no lead guitar track so fans can either sing along or play along with him. "Aldo Nova 2.0 Reloaded has Aldo's biggest hits reworked to sound sonically more powerful and supercharged," noted SONIC PERSPECTIVES. "They deliver the punch they truly deserved yet keep the integrity of the original versions…packed with songs that deliver attitude in spades and pummels the listener with hook after hook with vocals that jump off the album." Read more about THE LIFE AND TIMES OF EDDIE GAGE and ALDO NOVA 2.0 RELOADED here.Born Aldo Caporuscio, he opened this channel forty years ago with his 1982 double-platinum top ten self-titled debut, Aldo Nova, and its definitive Hot 100 smash single "Fantasy." On the heels of the platinum-selling Subject…Aldo Nova and Twitch, he emerged as a trusted collaborator for some of the biggest stars in the world. He co-wrote thesong "Mr. Big Time" for the soundtrack of the movie, "Armageddon," and worked closely with Jon on his soundtrack album for the film, "Young Guns 2," writing the signature riff from Jon Bon Jovi's "Blaze of Glory." Bon Jovi returned the favor by collaborating on ALDO's 1991 Blood on the Bricks. Working closely with Céline Dion, he penned "A New Day Has Come," "Your Light," "I Can't Fight the Feeling," and "You and I," even garnered a GRAMMY Award in the category of "Album of the Year" for co-writing and producing 3 songs from her diamond-selling album Falling Into You. Not to mention, his discography also includes writing songs for everyone from Faith Hill, Carole King, and Clay Aiken to Garou and Blue Öyster Cult.



