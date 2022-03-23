Dua Lipa, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo & More To Headline Lollapalooza



Lollapalooza is generously supported by T-Mobile, Bud Light Seltzer, Solana, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Toyota, PayPal, and BMI. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lollapalooza returns to Chicago this July with an incredible lineup featuring some of today's biggest artists in music including headliners Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, along with Jane's Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, and many more.More than 170 bands, nine stages, and four full days of music, July 28-31 in Chicago's crown jewel, Grant Park.Lollapalooza remains a dominant force across the world by creating some of the most diverse, multi-genre lineups, all while continuing to be a trailblazer in artist discovery. This year's must-see rising stars include Remi Wolf, Fletcher, Zach Bryan, PinkPatheress, Muna, Goth Babe, Role Model, Wet Leg, Gracie Abrams, Pi'erre Bourne, Glaive, Maude Latour and many more. Chicago artists will also represent in Grant Park this year, including 100 gecs, John Summit, Beach Bunny, Horsegirl, and Jackie Hayes. View the entire lineup here.Lollapalooza is excited to announce the return of Kidzapalooza, an interactive music playground within the festival, featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more. Grab your future rock stars and get ready for an amazing experience. Returning in 2022 is the Bonus Tracks stage, a magical area within Grant Park where community, dancing, mindfulness, and inclusivity drive each day's programming. It is a place to create connections, move your body, and open your mind in between musical performances.4-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets, along with Destination Experience Hotel Packages, will be available today at 12pm CT. To purchase tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit here. 1-Day Tickets will be available at a later date. Kids 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.This year, Lollapalooza will be unveiling a variety of unique NFT options and experiences for fans throughout the festival season. In addition to NFT's that fans can purchase, Lolla will collaborate with NFT communities and create NFT's that are minted, collected, and traded for artistic value, with each including various levels of IRL benefits on festival grounds. NFT enthusiasts can follow the Official Lollapalooza Metaverse Twitter account, @LollaFrens, to join the community and stay up to date on all offerings.Sustainability has always been an important part of Lollapalooza's culture. As part of our continued efforts to reduce our impact on the environment, Lollapalooza is teaming up with TURN to help tackle the problem of single-use plastic waste. Fans can support sustainability during the festival and return their cup for the chance to win exclusive prizes, like VIP Ticket upgrades, festival cash, and more.Lolla Cares works to introduce Chicago youth to the diverse creative opportunities in the festival industry and reduce barriers to arts access in Chicago schools. In 2021, Lolla Cares reaffirmed its commitment to the city with the creation of the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, a $2.2M donation to support arts education in Chicago Public Schools (CPS). Distributed through local nonprofit, Ingenuity, the funds will support more than 100,000 CPS students over five years. Outside the classroom, Lolla Cares' partnership with After School Matters supports after-school and summer programs that allow Chicago teens to learn new artistic skills and display their artworks at Lollapalooza.Lolla Cares also provides post-secondary opportunities through the Music Festival Career Fair, an April 2 networking event that highlights employment opportunities at Chicago festivals and pathways to careers in the creative sector for students at City Colleges of Chicago, one of the largest community college systems in the country.Lollapalooza is generously supported by T-Mobile, Bud Light Seltzer, Solana, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Toyota, PayPal, and BMI.



