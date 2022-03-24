Spring Awakening Music Festival 10th Anniversary (#SAMF10) At United Center In Chicago, July 8-10, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events, and its subsidiary React Presents announced today that Spring
Awakening Music
Festival (#SAMF10), the largest three-day independent all-electronic dance music festival in the Midwest, will take place at Chicago's United Center, Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10. Public on-sale kicks off Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. CT, offering a limited amount of 3-Day General Admission, 3-Day VIP and Ultimate VIP packages. Early Bird 3-Day GA tickets starting at $199, VIP packages starting at $329 and Ultimate VIP tickets at $999. Tickets will be available exclusively at springawakeningfestival.com. An exclusive 24 hour presale will sell 2022 tickets at 2021 prices and LiveOne plans to donate a percentage of the live festival profits to the local community.
Now in its 10th year, SAMF is the epic celebration of EDM that continues to combine a collection of established and emerging talent performances with immersive fan experiences in the metaverse and IRL - all for a one-of-a-kind, can't miss event. The talent lineup, which will feature some of the most diverse performances and surprise collaborations, will be announced shortly.
"Spring Awakening Music
Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveOne. "This year we are giving fans surprise collaborations, historic sets from past festival legends, exclusive NFTs and the technical spectacle they've grown to love at the famed United Center. We can't wait to bring this epic hybrid experience to audiences across the globe!"
"The United Center has played host to some of the greatest events in sports and entertainment history," said Jerry Goldman, Vice President of Booking, United Center. "We are thrilled to add Spring
Awakening Music
Festival to our roster of famed events and to welcome EDM fans to our stomping grounds for the festival's 10th year in 2022."
#SAMF10 will be live-streamed via LiveOne's pay-per-view platform. The 10th Anniversary festival will have exclusive benefits and access for LiveOne members, including:
10 pieces of commemorative merchandise
10 themed NFTs
10 after parties with artists
10 surprises and delights at festival grounds
10 Members-only sweepstakes and prizes
LiveOne to donate percentage of festival profits to local community
VIP Areas
Since its launch, more than 500,000 fans have experienced performances by 750+ artists including:
Marshmello
Martin
Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Steve Aoki
Skrillex
Calvin Harris
ILLENIUM
Zedd
DJ Snake
Diplo
Dillon Francis
Hardwell
Armin Van Buuren
Afrojack