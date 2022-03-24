Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company To Host Concert For Legends Headlined By Journey





The 2022 Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls will welcome more than 100 Hall of Famers back to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to be part of the week's festivities. Fans and guests of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls will be able to see and interact with their favorite former players as they gather to celebrate in Canton.

Since the group's formation in 1973, JOURNEY has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.



JOURNEY was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, and 2018's co-headlining tour with DEF LEPPARD was the band's most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold. JOURNEY has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and were inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall Of Fame. Additionally, the band is the subject of the award-winning documentary "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" about the band's resurgence upon adding Arnel Pineda as lead singer after founding member Neal Schon discovered the Philippines native on YouTube. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it will host the 2022 Concert for Legends Presented by Ford, a one-night musical event headlined by legendary rock band Journey. 