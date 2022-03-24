Gavin Moore Aka Ultra Funkular Sound Gets Back With "Who Do You Think You Are"



gets back on his label Ultra Sound



This smashing Vocal House tune rumbles in with a groovy bassline paired with warm pads creating an enchanting atmosphere.



A classy vocal completes the soundscape, flowing with kindness and strength at the same time, making "Who Do You Think You Are" a track you can enjoy on the dancefloor when you need a tasty pick to spice up your dj set, or in your headphones for a chilled moment.

Out now on Ultra Sound

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ultra-Funkular-Sound/109096739119659

https://twitter.com/UltraFunkularSo

https://www.instagram.com/ultrafunkularsound/

