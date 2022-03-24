Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 24/03/2022

Gavin Moore Aka Ultra Funkular Sound Gets Back With "Who Do You Think You Are"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Norwich based House Music producer Gavin Moore aka Ultra Funkular Sound,
gets back on his label Ultra Sound Digital Recordings to present you his new single "Who Do You Think You Are".

This smashing Vocal House tune rumbles in with a groovy bassline paired with warm pads creating an enchanting atmosphere.

A classy vocal completes the soundscape, flowing with kindness and strength at the same time, making "Who Do You Think You Are" a track you can enjoy on the dancefloor when you need a tasty pick to spice up your dj set, or in your headphones for a chilled moment.
Out now on Ultra Sound Digital Recordings, don't miss it!
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ultra-Funkular-Sound/109096739119659
https://twitter.com/UltraFunkularSo
https://www.instagram.com/ultrafunkularsound/
https://open.spotify.com/track/1oCeinGruGV1whHHLK8U6K






