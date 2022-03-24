Joe Bermudez Teams Up With Lee Wilson To Present "Falling In Love"



This rousing House tune features a classic sound made of warm chords and groovy percussions paired with a funky guitar, which adds a touch of lighthearted sound to an already sunny and positive track.

Lee Wilson completes the soundscape with an amazing vocal, giving the track an incredible radio appeal.



Beside the original mix, you'll find a remix by the Los Angeles artist Birdee, who puts his touch with a massive House groove, providing a version you will appreciate both from the dj booth and at home.

Out now on 617 Records and available on the most important digital stores, don't miss it!

https://www.joebermudez.com

https://www.twitter.com/joebermudez

https://www.youtube.com/joebermudezofficial

https://www.facebook.com/joebermudezofficial

https://www.instagram.com/joebermudezofficial

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7mphkwym0SorytUy38iNzm New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Boston dj and producer Joe Bermudez teams up with Lee Wilson to present a new single titled " Falling In Love ".This rousing House tune features a classic sound made of warm chords and groovy percussions paired with a funky guitar, which adds a touch of lighthearted sound to an already sunny and positive track.Lee Wilson completes the soundscape with an amazing vocal, giving the track an incredible radio appeal.Beside the original mix, you'll find a remix by the Los Angeles artist Birdee, who puts his touch with a massive House groove, providing a version you will appreciate both from the dj booth and at home.Out now on 617 Records and available on the most important digital stores, don't miss it!https://www.joebermudez.comhttps://www.twitter.com/joebermudezhttps://www.youtube.com/joebermudezofficialhttps://www.facebook.com/joebermudezofficialhttps://www.instagram.com/joebermudezofficialhttps://open.spotify.com/artist/7mphkwym0SorytUy38iNzm



