Niia Drops Two New Singles "The Body Keeps Score" Ft. Superposition And "I Left My Juul In Monterey"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles-based, critically-acclaimed singer and producer Niia is back today to debut two new singles "The Body Keeps Score" featuring Superposition and "I Left My Juul in Monterey".



Taken from her forthcoming ambient album OFFAIR: Mouthful of Salt due out April 8, the tracks follow previously released singles "Wreck Dive" and "Forward." The album is receiving early praise from NPR's All Songs Considered where host Bob Boilen proclaimed, "I' fell in love with [the song "Forward"]" and he described the new music as "minimalist instrumentation that approximates an underwater odyssey."



On the new album, Niia leans into her most intuitive and natural process yet. "I Left My Juul in Monterey" is a billowing solo piano composition that flexes Niia's prowess as a classically trained musician.



In contrast, "The Body Keeps Score" is an upbeat mantra infused with velvety synths. "I have tattoos on my body that keep a tally of failed relationships, people or things I've lost, reminding me that time is precious. My body is branded with my failures and losses to make me stronger," explains Niia of the song. "If there's a club at the bottom of the ocean, I'd play this there."



This April will also see Niia perform the album at a special run of shows, taking her to intimate venues in Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco and Los Angeles.



NIIA LIVE:

April 12-Brooklyn- Public Records (OFFAIR Presents)

April 13-Chicago-Schubas

April 17-Toronto-The Drake

April 28-Los Angeles-Pico Union Project

May 1-San Francisco-The Chapel



NIIA - OFFAIR: MOUTHFUL OF SALT TRACKLIST:

1. Wreck Dive

2. Undine

3. Forward

4. Separar

5. Dysbarism

6. Deeper Than Goodbye

7. The Body Keeps Score

8. Mouthful of Salt

9. The Bends

10. I Left My Juul in Monterey

11. Soundbath Suite I

12. Soundbath Suite II

13. Soundbath Suite III



PRAISE FOR NIIA:

"Soul that melts" - New York Times

"Pop sensation" - Vogue

"Sultry, heart-melting" - PAPER

"Niia has character and musical dexterity in abundance" - Clash



