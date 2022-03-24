ODESZA Announces New Album: 'The Last Goodbye', Out July 22



13. Light Of Day (feat. Ólafur Arnalds) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The ODESZA announces their fourth album: 'The Last Goodbye' which will be released July 22 via Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune.Symphonic, vast, and emotionally stirring, 'The Last Goodbye' is set to be the GRAMMY-nominated duo's most ambitious album to date. A project rife with brightness and emotion, nostalgic yet rooted in the present, it serves as a sweeping sonic experience that speaks to themes of connection, reminiscence and the impact we impart on one another. It's a vivid celebration of the people and moments that have left fingerprints on our existence, echoing throughout the record. As the duo's most personal record to date, it's a brilliant collection which looks to interweave the past and the present in a euphoric way."Over the past few years we've been able to reflect on who we are, what it means to do what we do, and in the end, who we are doing this for," said ODESZA about the forthcoming album. "We became focused and inspired by the impact our families and friends have imprinted on us, and how we want to continue to echo that out as we move through this life. We found comfort in the fact that those who we love stay with us, that they become intrinsically part of us, in a way."In tandem, the latest single off the project "Love Letter (feat. The Knocks)", is out today - a dynamic, emotive vocal refrain that serves as a personal proclamation, speeding amongst curtains of orchestral synths. The track joins previous singles "The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette)" and "Better Now (feat. MARO)" to showcase an initial taste of the breadth of the record, which Mills & Knight masterfully thread together - to create this expansive, yet seamless cohesion found on the forthcoming full-length LP."This song has had a wild ride!" said The Knocks about " Love Letter ". "It was originally started about 5 years ago and went through many versions before ODESZA took it to its final form. We always knew there was something really special about it. It was one of those ideas we kept coming back to and being frustrated by because we knew it was amazing but we couldn't get it totally right. This new version blew our minds and we felt like it had finally found its rightful home. The rest is history." ODESZA added "The Knocks sent us an incredible demo that we were immediately drawn to. Once we started writing for the new record we rediscovered the song and felt like it embodied much of the sound we were looking for. Over the next couple of months we worked to develop the track to its current form. Inspired by the late 90's and early 2000's electronic scene, we went about trying to craft something that felt both timeless and modern."In addition to The Knocks, Bettye LaVette & MARO, 'The Last Goodbye' will also feature collaborators Låpsley, Ólafur Arnolds, Julianna Barwick, Izzy Bizu, & Charlie Houston. This batch of collabs follows high profile previous musical partnerships with Leon Bridges, Little Dragon, Regina Spektor, RY X and more.Last week, ODESZA announced " The Return " - their first live shows in three years, which will aptly take place at their hometown Seattle's Pledge Climate Arena for a sold-out three night run (July 29th - 31st)."The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette)" and "Better Now (feat. MARO)"dropped earlier this year to acclaim from Billboard who called the former, "a sleek, propulsive stunner" and the NY Times who said it "brings some Slavic melancholy to four-on-the-floor dance music, samples the most heart-rending phrases of LaVette's vocals and stretches out the anguish, proving again how classic the song remains". The release a few weeks later of " Better Now " led Dancing Astronaut to proclaim "while there was no question about it before, we're truly in ODESZA season".'THE LAST GOODBYE' TRACK LISTING1. This Version Of You (feat. Julianna Barwick)2. Wide Awake (feat. Charlie Houston)3. Love Letter (feat. The Knocks)4. Behind The Sun5. Forgive Me (feat. Izzy Bizu)6. North Garden7. Better Now (feat. MARO)8. The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette)9. All My Life10. Equal (feat. Låpsley)11. Healing Grid12. I Can't Sleep13. Light Of Day (feat. Ólafur Arnalds)



