Luke Steele Swims In Self-Realization On "Pool Of Love"





"Pool Of Love" is the latest preview from the



A stiller and family-centric version of life birthed this new chapter for Steele. Recorded in a secluded cabin in Northern California (aptly named Eccentric Farm),Listen To The Water expresses earnest and universal emotions. Steele explores human frailty on "Common Man," mourns the loss of youth (" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Luke Steele shares an immersive new single, "Pool Of Love." The track unfolds subtly as light brushes of drums intertwine with spectral synths, warm textures rising and falling like shadows on the horizon as Steele searches for internal strength. "I gotta remind myself that it doesn't really matter what happened before," he sings, awash with introspection, "Do or die, just open the door.""Pool Of Love" is the latest preview from the Empire Of The Sun frontman's Listen To The Water (out May 13). On Listen To The Water, Steele sheds the theatrical leanings of Empire Of The Sun, giving himself a chance to be naked, fearless, and on his own. A work of pointed words cloaked in a richly swirling atmosphere, Listen To The Water captures a singular blend of innocence and wisdom - allowing an artist with more than 20 years in the industry to break entirely new ground.According to Rolling Stone, the album's lead single, "Common Man" "sets a heartfelt tone of human frailty seen throughout the record thanks to its stellar instrumentation and powerful lyrics".A stiller and family-centric version of life birthed this new chapter for Steele. Recorded in a secluded cabin in Northern California (aptly named Eccentric Farm),Listen To The Water expresses earnest and universal emotions. Steele explores human frailty on "Common Man," mourns the loss of youth (" Gladiator "), and comes to terms with grief (the eerie and ethereal "Bullet Train"). "The crown is off, the make-up is off and this is where we find out what is left," says Steele. "Sometimes the only way to let something go is through a song. In a way this record has been a bit of a 'Luke Steele unboxing', so to speak."



