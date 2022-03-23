Milwaukee Fuel Combi Drill: An Irreplaceable Helper

Why do you need a Milwaukee 18v combi drill set?

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Thanks to its versatility, low weight, compact size and sufficient torque capacity, the Milwaukee fuel combi drill is widely used in the household. The drill is an irreplaceable helper when screwing into drywall, wood and other surfaces. Such a tool greatly facilitates and speeds up the assembly, and disassembly of furniture, hanging shelves, paintings, and other repair and construction operations.

Every house owner requires a Milwaukee combi drill set, at some point. For example, let's say you bought a new hanging shelf for your kitchen. To attach it to the wall, you'll need to drill some holes. Also, if you want to attach two pieces to each other, you will need to drill holes and insert screws.

You can also use the Milwaukee 18v combi drill to tighten screws and self-tapping screws. This will not be difficult to do with a cordless drill, since their batteries can provide sufficient power.

Cordless milwaukee combi drill

It's worth mentioning that the Milwaukee cordless combi drill can deliver up to 15 Nm of torque. The professional Milwaukee 18v combi drill has a higher torque of up to 100 Nm. They can also be used for drilling in hard materials such as wood, metal, ceramics, etc. The speed of the drill motor is up to 500 rpm. When using a screwdriver to drill holes, a speed of up to 1500 rpm is required. Also, drills are equipped with gearboxes that allow you to work at low speeds without reducing the torque. Modern models have an electronic adjustment of the engine speed.

Ergonomics

The handle and body of these drills, as well as the power button and other switches, provide convenience and safety when working with one hand. Some models are equipped with a backlight, which is very convenient when working in poorly lit areas.

Battery

Screwdrivers can be equipped with 18-volt batteries. But professional models may have other batteries. The higher the battery voltage, the more torque the motor can develop, but on the other hand, the size and weight of such a battery will be much greater.