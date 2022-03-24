Sol Roots Band Join Forces With Saxophonist Ron Holloway And Vocalist/guitarist Mary-el

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Thursday March 24, the Sol Roots band, with guests Ron Holloway (of Gov't Mule, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Little Feat) and Mary-eL (of Melvin Seals, John Kadlecik Band), perform a night of raw funk, greasy soul, energetic rock, deep blues, and hypnotic rhythms. There is an outstanding concert occurring on Thursday March 24. The Sol Roots band join forces with some dear friends and amazing musicians, the world renowned saxophonist Ron Holloway and the talented vocalist/guitarist Mary-eL, for a night of incredible music at the legendary JV's in Falls Church VA. The Sol Roots band is known for creating a blend of energetic rock, raw funk, greasy soul, deep blues, and hypnotic rhythms.



Sol Roots is a fierce guitarist and soulful vocalist who has toured with many musical legends around the world. Sol also has an incredible roster of musicians that he brings in as special guests to add to his band's versatile and exciting performances. The Sol Roots band has shared the stage with acts such as Jon Cleary, Cory Henry, The Wood Brothers, Eric Lindell, New Orleans Suspects, Victor Wainwright, Shemekia Copeland, Roosevelt Collier and more. Paying homage to the greats, and with a love of Universal Music as the guiding light, Sol brings together a powerful and unique group of talented musicians. Sol is an official Home Grown Music Network artist and a "Next Generation" Music Maker Relief Foundation artist. The band was recognized as "Best Blues Act/Group" 2019 by The Wammies / The MusicianShip. "Sol performs a soulful blend of rock and blues with a natural stage presence" - Jambase https://SolRootsMusic.com World renowned master saxophonist Ron Holloway has worked with groups such as Little Feat, Gov't Mule, Warren Haynes, Dizzy Gillespie and many more. "Holloway combines passion & a broad dynamic range to generate an exciting & distinctive sound... Holloway demonstrates his extraordinary range while maintaining precise control over a melody" - NPR Music Trucks Band, The Allman Brothers Band, and many others. Over the years, he has been a member of an eclectic roster of groups, including; the Susan Tedeschi Band, the Dizzy Gillespie Quintet, Gil Scott-Heron and Root Boy Slim. Ron Holloway is one of the busiest tenor saxophonists on today's music scene in any genre! Recently, Ron toured extensively with The Warren Haynes Band, in support of two critically acclaimed releases on the Stax Records label. Holloway is a frequent guest of Gov't Mule, TedeschiTrucks Band, The Allman Brothers Band, and many others. Over the years, he has been a member of an eclectic roster of groups, including; the Susan Tedeschi Band, the Dizzy Gillespie Quintet, Gil Scott-Heron and Root Boy Slim. https://RonHolloway.com Mary-eL is a singer-songwriter and guitarist who is known for injecting edgy rock and soul into the D.C. music scene. Mary is a highly sought-after studio session vocalist, well known for her energetic stage presence, and is also an official Paul Reed Smith PRS PULSE Artist. "With a siren's voice & wielding a soulful guitar, Mary-eL brings a blend of original music steeped in the sounds of rock, r&b, soul and funk. It is sure to be a night full of searing rhythms and cutting leads as the sexy, sultry Polynesian phoenix lights up the stage!" - M. Joyce ( Washington City Paper ) https://MaryeLMusic.com The legendary JV's has been a musical fixture in the Washington D.C. area for decades. JV's musical mission has been to steadily showcase high quality national, regional, and local blues, soul, rock, folk, rockabilly acts, and more.



