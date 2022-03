Introducing Jack Harlow's Kentucky Fried Favorites At KFC

Included in Jack's Kentucky Fried Favorites are the rapper's go-to menu items— the Spicy KFC Chicken Sandwich, Secret Recipe Fries, Extra Crispy Tenders, a side of Mac & Cheese and of course, KFC's famous biscuits.*



Jack recently returned to his hometown to visit KFC's headquarters in Louisville, where he met with KFC's Head Chef, Chris Scott, for a behind-the-scenes look - and taste - at how KFC makes its "finger lickin' good" fried chicken and fan-favorite sides. Jack got the whole KFC experience during his visit, from breading and frying chicken with Chef Chris to posing with his portrait in the iconic red and white halls.

"Partnering up with KFC feels like poetic justice. I've begun traveling the world and no matter how far I go, KFC is one of the first things people want to bring up when they find out where I'm from," says GRAMMY -nominated recording artist, Jack Harlow. "I'm excited to align myself with something that started in Kentucky, but resonates all over the globe. I grew up going to the restaurant with my family, here are a few of the menu items I've been enjoying since I was a child."

"It goes without saying that our classics will never go out of style, but as Jack's favorites, a few of them are getting celebrity status," said KFC U.S. CMO Nick Chavez. "We are excited to make Jack's favorites available now on the KFC app, and can't wait to share what's next with



Guests can skip the drive-thru line and enjoy Jack's Kentucky Fried Favorites faster by ordering through KFC's Quick Pick-Up option on the KFC app or KFC.com at select locations. After placing a digital order for Quick Pick-Up, guests can head to the restaurant, park in dedicated VIP parking spots, and run inside to grab their hot and ready order waiting for them on KFC's new Quick Pick-Up shelf.





*Prices, participation, and product availability may vary.



Hailed by The FADER as a "maverick rapper destined for legendary status," 24-year-old, Louisville, KY native



Harlow has been widely featured in high profile publications ranging from Rolling Stone, Billboard and Complex to GQ, TIME, Interview and Forbes, graced the covers of Rolling Stone, XXL's coveted Freshman Class issue, Variety, Complex, SPIN and Footwear News and brought his captivating live show to the masses with national television performances on Saturday Night Live, The LOUISVILLE, Ky., (Top40 Charts) Kentucky native and multiple-GRAMMY nominated rapper Jack Harlow grew up eating KFC. Some might even say Jack and KFC are "Already Best Friends." Beginning today, March 24, fans can find Jack Harlow's Kentucky Fried Favorites on the KFC app and KFC.com.Included in Jack's Kentucky Fried Favorites are the rapper's go-to menu items— the Spicy KFC Chicken Sandwich, Secret Recipe Fries, Extra Crispy Tenders, a side of Mac & Cheese and of course, KFC's famous biscuits.*Jack recently returned to his hometown to visit KFC's headquarters in Louisville, where he met with KFC's Head Chef, Chris Scott, for a behind-the-scenes look - and taste - at how KFC makes its "finger lickin' good" fried chicken and fan-favorite sides. Jack got the whole KFC experience during his visit, from breading and frying chicken with Chef Chris to posing with his portrait in the iconic red and white halls."Partnering up with KFC feels like poetic justice. I've begun traveling the world and no matter how far I go, KFC is one of the first things people want to bring up when they find out where I'm from," says GRAMMY -nominated recording artist, Jack Harlow. "I'm excited to align myself with something that started in Kentucky, but resonates all over the globe. I grew up going to the restaurant with my family, here are a few of the menu items I've been enjoying since I was a child.""It goes without saying that our classics will never go out of style, but as Jack's favorites, a few of them are getting celebrity status," said KFC U.S. CMO Nick Chavez. "We are excited to make Jack's favorites available now on the KFC app, and can't wait to share what's next with Jack Harlow and KFC. Stay tuned. You won't want to miss it."Guests can skip the drive-thru line and enjoy Jack's Kentucky Fried Favorites faster by ordering through KFC's Quick Pick-Up option on the KFC app or KFC.com at select locations. After placing a digital order for Quick Pick-Up, guests can head to the restaurant, park in dedicated VIP parking spots, and run inside to grab their hot and ready order waiting for them on KFC's new Quick Pick-Up shelf. Jack Harlow and KFC first announced their year-long partnership in December and fans can expect more opportunities to celebrate KFC's partnership with Jack Harlow throughout the year with upcoming campaigns, social media activations, special menu item launches and exclusive experiences with Jack Harlow.*Prices, participation, and product availability may vary.Hailed by The FADER as a "maverick rapper destined for legendary status," 24-year-old, Louisville, KY native Jack Harlow has quickly become one of music's biggest stars with nearly 5 billion career streams to date. The Generation Now/Atlantic Records rapper has released a project a year, for the last 5 years, the most recent being his RIAA Platinum-Certified, critically acclaimed debut album THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY. The album features the 6x-Platinum single "WHATS POPPIN," which earned Harlow his first Grammy nomination, among countless other accolades including nominations at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, 2021 BET Awards, 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, 2020 E! People's Choice Awards & 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.Harlow has been widely featured in high profile publications ranging from Rolling Stone, Billboard and Complex to GQ, TIME, Interview and Forbes, graced the covers of Rolling Stone, XXL's coveted Freshman Class issue, Variety, Complex, SPIN and Footwear News and brought his captivating live show to the masses with national television performances on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and more. For more information on Jack Harlow, please visit: www.jackharlow.us.