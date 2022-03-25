Marty Wilde & Friends Live For 2022





The late Fifties gave birth to the teenager, whilst the Sixties saw pioneering Britain launch the first ever boy band onto the global music scene, in the form of The Beatles. Without doubt, these decades were some of the most exciting and important years in the history of music. With the arrival of rock 'n' roll, a whole new pop culture was born. Performing their own hits and collaborating live on stage, Marty, Eden and Mark, the original teen idols, show us how rock 'n' roll with its fusion of sound and rhythm shaped the style of music that we listened to then and still do today.



"Covid stalled this live show for nearly 2 years, now I'm raring to get back on stage to bring that rock 'n' roll vibe back to audiences across the UK. It's exactly 50 years since the likes of 'Teenager In Love', 'Donna', 'Sea Of Love' and 'Rubber Ball' smashed into the charts, and I just can't wait to bring them back to life on that live stage. And to share that stage with my mates Eden and Mark, it's gonna be one hell of a rock 'n' roll party," beams Marty Wilde.



The shows rock into action on 23 April in Birmingham, running all the way through until the closing show in Blackpool on 22 May. You won't experience a rock 'n' roll fest like it!



Tour dates:

Date City Venue

Saturday 23-Apr-22 8.00pm Birmingham Town Hall

Sunday 24-Apr-22 7.30pm Cheltenham Town Hall

Monday 25-Apr-22 7.30pm Torquay Princess Theatre

Wednesday 27-Apr-22 7.30pm Eastbourne Congress Theatre



Friday 29-Apr-22 7.30pm High Wycombe Swan Theatre

Saturday 30-Apr-22 7.30pm King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Sunday 01-May-22 7.30pm Skegness Embassy Theatre

Tuesday 03-May-22 7.30pm Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall

Wednesday 04-May-22 7.30pm Ipswich Regent Theatre



Saturday 07-May-22 7.30pm Folkstone Lease Cliff Hall

Monday 09-May-22 7.30pm Bromley Churchill Theatre

Tuesday 10-May-22 7.30pm Peterborough New Theatre

Wednesday 11-May-22 7.30pm Weston Super Mare Playhouse Theatre

Friday 13-May-22 7.30pm Barnstaple Queens Theatre

Sunday 15-May-22 7.30pm Dartford Orchard Theatre

Tuesday 17-May-22 7.30pm Bournemouth Pavilion

Wednesday 18-May-22 8.00pm Guildford G-Live



Friday 20-May-22 7.30pm Chesterfield Winding Wheel

Saturday 21-May-22 7.30pm Halifax Victoria Theatre

Sunday 22-May-22 7.30pm Blackpool Grand Theatre



Marty Wilde MBE, originally born Reginald Smith. From mid-1958 to the end of 1959, Wilde was one of the leading British rock and roll singers, along with Tommy Steel and

martywilde.com

www.facebook.com/MartyWildeFanpage

twitter.com/martywilde3

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marty_Wilde

open.spotify.com/artist/49Jb7NSMLFMM3n8M7BNRxN

www.youtube.com/channel/UCxNigalLMtgjQBIqSxJ4Bzw?view_as=subscriber

