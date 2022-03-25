Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B Release Official Extended Version Of "No Love"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The reigning queens of R&B, streaming supernova Summer Walker
and chart-topper SZA, and Grammy-winning artist Cardi B
have released the official extended version of the hit single, "No Love
" (LVRN/Interscope Records/Universal Music). Alongside the release, the trio is featured on the covers of Apple Music's New Music
Daily and R&B Now. Cardi B
sent the Internet
ablaze earlier this week after confirming rumors of her involvement, and she and Summer hosted an Instagram Live to celebrate the news with their combined 130 million followers. "No Love (Extended Version)" also comes with a new music video that reunites Summer with her frequent collaborator, director Lacey Duke. In the video, all three ladies invoke their respective Zodiac signs of fire, water and air, and exude a sophisticated sexiness that complements the song's empowering lyrics sure to resonate with women everywhere.
In its original form with Summer Walker
and SZA, "No Love
" instantly lit up charts upon its debut last November. The song surged to No. 1 on Apple Music's U.S. Top 100 chart and, though it wasn't an official single at the time, also debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 to become Summer Walker's highest-charting hit. The collab appears on Summer's Still Over It, which broke the record for the album for the most one-week streams ever by a female R&B artist and was the first R&B album by a female act to top the Billboard 200 since 2016. Those achievements led Summer to be honored with the Chartbreaker Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music
celebration earlier this month.
SZA, too, is in the middle of her own hit streak. The multi-platinum singer's "I Hate U
" has jumped from a fan-favorite Soundcloud release to the top 10 on the Hot 100. Among its feats, it broke the record for the most streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music
in its first week. The virtuoso also racked up two more top 10 Hot 100 hits in 2021 thanks to the 3x-platinum hit "Good Days
" and by assisting Doja Cat
on the summer banger, "Kiss Me More."
Cardi reunites with both her previous collaborators on the extended version. She and SZA teamed up on "I Do" from her Grammy-winning Invasion of Privacy album, while she and Summer collaborated on "Bitter," which generated social media buzz for the rapper's spoken-word advice affirmations. The pairing was just one of her highlights of 2021, a year that included her fifth Hot 100 No. 1, "Up," a nominee for the Grammy Award for best rap performance at next month's ceremony. The superstar also recently secured her third RIAA-certified diamond single ("I Like It
"), tying for the most by any female artist in history.