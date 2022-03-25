Multi Juno Award Nominee Jessia Delivers Break-up Ballad 'Next Time', Available Now



"The more we talk about our ugly feelings, the less power they hold over us," says JESSIA. "I'm already seeing how powerful 'Next Time' is with the overwhelming number of stories and the vulnerability people are sharing through their own videos of singing the song. It's beautiful what we are creating."



After teasing the track on her socials, 'Next Time' quickly garnered over 50k pre-saves and added more than 50k new followers into the fold. "'Next Time' is like therapy," JESSIA confirms. "The song has become a safe space for people to cry and scream and process their pain. I feel blessed that my music is once again connecting us and helping people find their power!"



Recently nominated for four JUNO Awards including 'Breakthrough Artist of the Year', 'Single of the Year', 'Pop Album of the Year', and the TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Award, JESSIA continues to carve her own unique path to stardom. Her debut single, the Platinum-certified 'I'm not Pretty' has garnered over 271M global streams to date and over 13M video views, and lead to her being the 8th most viewed Canadian artist on TikTok and chosen by CBC as one of the 'Top Canadian Artists' of 2021.



With a collective 293 million global streams to date, Vancouver pop artist, JESSIA has taken the music industry by storm, capturing the attention of social media fans and notable artists in 2021 including Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ryan Tedder who signed her to Artist Driven Records in partnership with Republic Records. Her debut single, 'I'm not Pretty' exploded on TikTok, with JESSIA introducing the song via an acapella hook, racking up millions of views in a single day and catching the attention of singer, songwriter, and producer elijah woods and later, Grammy-Award nominated artist Bebe Rexha, who joined the remix. Certified Platinum in Canada where the single hit #4 at HOT AC, #8 at Top 40, and #33 in the U.S., 'I'm not Pretty' has achieved 293 million global streams to date and 20 million-plus video views. The iHeart New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Platinum-certified multi-JUNO Award nominee JESSIA delivers the piano-forward, unfettered truth bomb of a track 'Next Time', available everywhere via Artist Driven Records in partnership with Republic Records. The vulnerability in her songwriting shines on 'Next Time', and JESSIA's soft vocals steadily build from whisper to battle cry, with a robust crescendo that embodies crushing heartbreak so succinctly it leaves little for the imagination. There's an aching familiarity to 'Next Time'; the type of song that has you quietly reflecting on past relationships in one moment, and singing at the top of your lungs in wounded fury the next."The more we talk about our ugly feelings, the less power they hold over us," says JESSIA. "I'm already seeing how powerful 'Next Time' is with the overwhelming number of stories and the vulnerability people are sharing through their own videos of singing the song. It's beautiful what we are creating."After teasing the track on her socials, 'Next Time' quickly garnered over 50k pre-saves and added more than 50k new followers into the fold. "'Next Time' is like therapy," JESSIA confirms. "The song has become a safe space for people to cry and scream and process their pain. I feel blessed that my music is once again connecting us and helping people find their power!"Recently nominated for four JUNO Awards including 'Breakthrough Artist of the Year', 'Single of the Year', 'Pop Album of the Year', and the TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Award, JESSIA continues to carve her own unique path to stardom. Her debut single, the Platinum-certified 'I'm not Pretty' has garnered over 271M global streams to date and over 13M video views, and lead to her being the 8th most viewed Canadian artist on TikTok and chosen by CBC as one of the 'Top Canadian Artists' of 2021.With a collective 293 million global streams to date, Vancouver pop artist, JESSIA has taken the music industry by storm, capturing the attention of social media fans and notable artists in 2021 including Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ryan Tedder who signed her to Artist Driven Records in partnership with Republic Records. Her debut single, 'I'm not Pretty' exploded on TikTok, with JESSIA introducing the song via an acapella hook, racking up millions of views in a single day and catching the attention of singer, songwriter, and producer elijah woods and later, Grammy-Award nominated artist Bebe Rexha, who joined the remix. Certified Platinum in Canada where the single hit #4 at HOT AC, #8 at Top 40, and #33 in the U.S., 'I'm not Pretty' has achieved 293 million global streams to date and 20 million-plus video views. The iHeart Radio Future Star, SiriusXM and KiSS Radio One to Watch artist, and Billboard's "Chartbreaker" for the month of June, spent 13 consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard Canada's Emerging Artists chart in 2021 and was the 8th most viewed Canadian artist on TikTok. Available now, JESSIA shared her brutally honest and unapologetic stories about life in her debut EP, How Are You? executively produced by Tedder and frequent collaborator elijah woods. With festival debuts at Lollapalooza, the Calgary Stampede, Montréal's Osheaga Music & Arts Festival, and San Francisco's Outside Lands Festival, among other live shows, JESSIA capped off 2021 with a special guest appearance and performance on the 2021 SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show, was named one of the 10 Canadian Artists Who Broke Out in 2021 by CBC Music and was chosen by CBC as one of the 'Top Canadian Artists of 2021', celebrating those who shaped culture last year. With an already impressive list of accolades under her belt, JESSIA was also recently nominated for four JUNO Awards, including 'Breakthrough Artist of the Year', 'Single of the Year', 'Pop Album of the Year', and the coveted TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Award.



