Daddy Yankee Unveils His Farewell Album Legendaddy

TRACKLISTING:

LEGENDADDY

CAMPEÓN

REMIX

PASATIEMPO WITH MYKE TOWERS

RUMBATÓN

X ÚLTIMA VEZ WITH BAD BUNNY

PARA SIEMPRE WITH SECH

UNO QUITAO Y OTRO PUESTO

TRUQUITO (SKIT)

EL ABUSADOR DEL ABUSADOR

ENCHULETIAO

AGUA WITH RAUW ALEJANDRO AND NILE RODGERS

ZONA DEL PERREO WITH NATTI NATASHA & BECKY G

HOT WITH PITBULL

LA OLA

BOMBÓN WITH EL ALFA, LIL JON

EL REY DE LO IMPERFECTO

IMPARES

BLOKE



After changing the face of Latin music forever, he leaves on the highest note possible in 2022 with his twelfth full-length offering and final album, LEGENDADDY, brought to life with his farewell tour, LA ÚLTIMA VUELTA (The Last Round). The album combines the essence of Reggaeton with salsa, dancehall, rap, trap bachata, EDM, and Caribbean music like never before. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After breaking the internet with the announcement of his retirement, global music icon, Daddy Yankee, unveils his highly-anticipated farewell album, LEGENDADDY.However, it's hardly an occasion for tears. Instead, LEGENDADDY might just be the biggest part of the century as he invites a variety of A-list friends to celebrate over three decades of music on this 19-track opus. To herald the record's arrival, he accompanied the release with nine exhilarating and high-energy music videos for "AGUA," "LA OLA," "ZONA DEL PERREO," "HOT," "BOMBÓN," "EL ABUSADOR DEL ABUSADOR," "IMPARES," and for his single "REMIX." The single's head-nodding beat and reggaeton production underscore hard-hitting verses and a rafter-reaching refrain. It pops off as a banger on par with his most applauded output. The accompanying visual proves equally scorching, stylish, and sexy.From the epic Michael Buffer-led opener "LEGENDADDY" through the emotional finale "BLOKE," LEGENDADDY traverses a myriad of styles and sounds made famous by Daddy Yankee throughout his iconic run thus far. Other highlights on the album include "CAMPEÓN," which tackles his career and what it took for him to be a champion in the industry as well as his staple signature tropical fusion sound that he melds together so well with the Luny (Luny Tunes)-produced track "RUMBATÓN."Not to mention, he attracts his most superb guest list yet. Rauw Alejandro and Nile Rodgers rolls through for "AGUA," while he and Bad Bunny turn up on "X ÚLTIMA VEZ." There's also the unshakable and unforgettable "ZONA DE PERREO" with Natti Natasha and Becky G and "HOT" with Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull. Lil Jon and El Alfa team up for the international banger "BOMBÓN" and on "PASATIEMPO," he links up with Myke Towers for an explosive anthem, while "PARA SIEMPRE" sees him turn up with Sech. He also collaborated with some of the industry's hottest producers including Play-N-Skillz, Luny (Luny Tunes), Tainy, OMB, JBD, Dímelo Flow, Slow Mike, Nekxum, BK, Jhon El Diver, Wiso, Alex Killer, G.O.K.B., Maki Váez, Scott Summers, Chris Jedi, Gaby Music, Muzik Junkies, DJ Morphius and Blu Rey.LEGENDADDY stands out as his first album in ten years and his boldest, brightest, and biggest musical statement ever.For one last time, he will canvas the world on his farewell tour "LA ÚLTIMA VUELTA" (The Last Round). It will kick off in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center on August 10th. Promoted by Cardenas Marketing Network and Raphy Pina, MR Sold Out, the five-month trek includes some of the rapper-songwriters' biggest headline shows in North America and Latin America to date. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting today, followed by general public on-sale tickets starting on Wednesday, March 30th HERE.On his retirement, Daddy Yankee said, "Today, I'm announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and concert tour. I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, my album LEGENDADDY. I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me in one single album."TRACKLISTING:LEGENDADDYCAMPEÓNREMIXPASATIEMPO WITH MYKE TOWERSRUMBATÓNX ÚLTIMA VEZ WITH BAD BUNNYPARA SIEMPRE WITH SECHUNO QUITAO Y OTRO PUESTOTRUQUITO (SKIT)EL ABUSADOR DEL ABUSADORENCHULETIAOAGUA WITH RAUW ALEJANDRO AND NILE RODGERSZONA DEL PERREO WITH NATTI NATASHA & BECKY GHOT WITH PITBULLLA OLABOMBÓN WITH EL ALFA, LIL JONEL REY DE LO IMPERFECTOIMPARESBLOKEAs a culture creator, game changer, agent of change, and groundbreaker, Daddy Yankee has consistently inspired, impacted, and influenced generations of creators. An indisputable icon, he remains one of the most influential artists of all time, bringing reggaeton worldwide for the first time. Latin music and culture would not look, sound, or feel the same without him. It's hard to even imagine the genre itself without "Gasolina," " Despacito " [with Luis Fonsi], or " Con Calma " [with Snow], and more.Since 1995, he has consistently conquered charts, toppled records, and made history on his own terms. The magnitude of his accolades proves nearly impossible to match or exceed. Living up to the title of "King of Reggaeton," he has moved north of 30 million records as "one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all-time." Out of hundreds of awards, he has scored five Latin GRAMMY® Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, 14 Billboard Latin Music Awards, two Latin American Music Awards (including the Icon Award), eight Lo Nuestro Awards, an MTV VMA, and six ASCAP Awards in addition to earning a spot on the Puerto Rican Walk of Fame and the "Presencia Latina" at Harvard University. He also stands out as "the only Latin Artist with four Spanish-language entries on the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100." He received "Songwriter of the Year" three times at the 2021 ASCAP Latin Music Awards and distinguished himself as "the first urban Latino artist to enter the Billboard Hall of Fame."Most importantly, he runs and leads his charity "Daddy's House," which Billboard commended with the Spirit of Hope Award.After changing the face of Latin music forever, he leaves on the highest note possible in 2022 with his twelfth full-length offering and final album, LEGENDADDY, brought to life with his farewell tour, LA ÚLTIMA VUELTA (The Last Round). The album combines the essence of Reggaeton with salsa, dancehall, rap, trap bachata, EDM, and Caribbean music like never before.



