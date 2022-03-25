Rock Legends Def Leppard Release Video For New Single "Kick"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Ready to ignite 2022, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted icons and rock music legends Def Leppard
have announced their return with a twelfth full-length album, Diamond Star Halos [UMe], releaesd on the 27th May 2022. The announce saw the release of first single from the album, "Kick", a powerful and rip-roaring new rock track, the song thrusts into an anthemic stadium-ready frenzy kickstarted with driving guitars and bombastic drums woven into its musical fabric.
The single has received widespread critical acclaim globally and has gone straight on to the A list for their homelands largest radio station, the UK's BBC Radio
2. Universal Music
is now delighted to announce the release of the music video to accompany the single. The stunning performance video is directed by Berlin based Anuk Rohde (Rammstein) and is available to see now.
Diamond Star Halos marks the band's first new work since 2015's chart-topping self-titled, Def Leppard. It is available for pre-order now in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe
Edition, 2-LP Vinyl, Digital
formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched.
TRACKLISTING
Take What You Want
Kick
Fire It Up
This Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss]
SOS Emergency
Liquid Dust
U Rok Mi
Goodbye For Good This Time
All We Need
Open Your Eyes
Gimme A Kiss
Angels (Can't Help You Now)
Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss]
Unbreakable
From Here To Eternity
The artwork for Diamond Star Halos is art in itself. The design follows pedigree with their instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the UK based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band's influence through their eyes today.
Following the album's release, Def Leppard
will co-headline the massive 36 city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe joined by special guests Poison
and Joan Jett.
TOUR DATES:
6/16 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
6/18 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium
6/19 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
6/22 Washington, D.C. Nationals Park
6/24 Flushing, NY Citi Field
6/25 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
6/28 Charlotte, NC Bank of America
Stadium
6/30 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
7/2 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field
7/5 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium
7/8 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
7/10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
7/12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
7/14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
7/15 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park
7/17 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field
7/19 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium
7/21 Denver, CO Coors Field
8/5 Boston, MA Fenway Park
8/6 Boston, MA Fenway Park
8/8 Toronto, ON Roger's Centre
8/10 Orchard Park, NY Highmark Stadium
8/12 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
8/14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
8/16 Indianapolis, IN Lucas
Oil Stadium
8/19 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
8/21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
8/22 Arlington, TX Global Life Field
8/25 Glendale, AZ State
Farm Stadium
8/27 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium
8/28 San Diego, CA Petco Park
8/31 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park
9/2 Vancouver, BC BC Place
9/4 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium
9/7 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
9/9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
2022 is the year of Def Leppard.