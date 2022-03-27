Blakk North Releases New Single "Blakk Enough"!



www.powerblastworldwide.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On March 25th, hip-hop artist BLAKK NORTH releases his second third single of the 2022. The new song is called "Blakk Enough'. Blakk North addresses social/political stereotypes over a hyperactive trap. His outstanding vocal performance and delivery is much more aggressive than his usual flow. The track has a melodic bass heavy groove and is sure to heat up clubs and car stereos."BLAKK ENOUGH" is now available on all music streaming platforms and services!"Blakk Enough" is released by The Lootwig Music Group and marketed by Powerblast Worldwide.https://youtu.be/aK4anyGsTJcBorn and raised in Cincinnati, OH. This hip hop artist has stood the test of time, His first debut album in 2000 entitled, "Legend of L.T.R." was the focal point of his musical career. A multi-talented artist whose skills far exceed music, Blakk North has also hosted his own radio show on 88.3fm The WAIF called, "The Raw Fusion Show," under the pseudonym Dj Todd Bladz. This also lead to his public access program entitled, "City World," that open the door to television production, in which, he earned many producer certifications.He then continued his career by becoming a Full Sail University Bachelor Graduate in Entertainment Business, which helped him establish Kandelyte Entertainment and The Lootwig Music Group. Blakk North has now created and new release entitled, NO 2nd CHANCES,"as a 2022 single. This single gives an inside look into this artist musical opinion on the everyday person life and burdens that is faced in a ever changing world. NO 2nd CHANCES is set to debut this February in 2022, in which, the listening audience can get a sneak preview on his website at www.blakknorth.uswww.blakknorth.uswww.thelootwig.comwww.powerblastworldwide.com



