Sofia Carson Releases Self-Titled Debut Album





Carson co-wrote the album with iconic hitmakers Ali Tamposi, Justin Tranter, Oak Felder, Stargate, Rami Yacoub,



"These songs, this story, this album is my heart, which I am sharing with the world, completely," shared Carson. "So with my heart in my hand, I hope that when you listen to this album, you hear your story in mine."



In celebration of the record's arrival, Carson will perform the



Next, Carson takes the stage at the GRAMMY Museum's Clive Davis Theater on April 7th for a performance and intimate conversation about the making of her self-titled debut album. Tickets are on sale tomorrow, March 26, 12 p.m. PT.





It's Only Love, Nobody Dies

LOUD

Sugar

Timeless

Stay

Cómo, Cuándo y Dónde

Still Love You

Fool's Gold

He Loves Me, But…

Two





Twitter: www.twitter.com/sofiacarson

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sofiacarson

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Sofia-Carson

YouTube: www.youtube.com/SofiaCarson New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Sofia Carson shares a portrait of love and all of its complexities with her self-titled debut album, Sofia Carson. The magnetic pop album, available now via Hollywood Records/Universal Music, tells a story about a girl who falls in love, only to be shattered into pieces, but nonetheless, survives.Carson co-wrote the album with iconic hitmakers Ali Tamposi, Justin Tranter, Oak Felder, Stargate, Rami Yacoub, Johan Carlsson, Andres Torres & Mauricio Rengifo, and more. In sculpting the sonic backdrop to her heart-on-sleeve storytelling, Carson wove in elements of soul and R&B and wildly rhythmic pop, endlessly spotlighting her stunning vocal presence."These songs, this story, this album is my heart, which I am sharing with the world, completely," shared Carson. "So with my heart in my hand, I hope that when you listen to this album, you hear your story in mine."In celebration of the record's arrival, Carson will perform the National Anthem tonight at the Los Angeles Clippers Women's History Night game. Also, in honor of Women's History Month, Carson and UNICEF created a PSA featuring Carson's current single, LOUD, to support the Keeping Girls In School Act.Next, Carson takes the stage at the GRAMMY Museum's Clive Davis Theater on April 7th for a performance and intimate conversation about the making of her self-titled debut album. Tickets are on sale tomorrow, March 26, 12 p.m. PT. Sofia Carson Track Listing:It's Only Love, Nobody DiesLOUDSugarTimelessStayCómo, Cuándo y DóndeStill Love YouFool's GoldHe Loves Me, But…Two Tears in a Bucket Sofia Carson is a force of nature, rising to the top of all she endeavors with grace and style in the world of entertainment. She has forged a singular path in music, film, television, and philanthropy. As a multi-platinum award-nominated singer and songwriter, she has garnered over 2 billion streams, over 8 billion total music consumption to date, and reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200. As an actress, she has starred in NETFLIX's Feel The Beat, Michael Bay's Songbird, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and Disney's global phenomenon Descendant's. Next, Carson will star in and executive produce the highly anticipated feature film "Purple Hearts" for NETFLIX which will premiere this 2022. She also co-wrote and performed the film's original soundtrack. As a philanthropist, she stands out as UNICEF's newest US Ambassador, the first global ambassador of the Latin GRAMMY®️Cultural Foundation and a member of the first-ever Ambassadors Council for The Music Forward Foundation.Twitter: www.twitter.com/sofiacarsonInstagram: www.instagram.com/sofiacarsonFacebook: www.facebook.com/Sofia-CarsonYouTube: www.youtube.com/SofiaCarson



