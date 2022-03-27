Maluma First Time Directing His Own Video "Mojando Asientos" Ft Feid





APRIL 11 - TEL AVIV, ISRAEL New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global Latin music idol, Maluma, has just released his new single and video entitled "Mojando Asientos" featuring fellow singer-songwriter, Feid, who hails from his hometown of Medellín. The music video was directed by Maluma (himself - Juan Luis Londoño) in his hometown of Medellin, Colombia. Making his directorial debut, Maluma envisioned to create an artistic and visually poetic music video showcasing beauty, innovative imagery and figurative expression through different environments, colors and nature. In addition, the video was produced by Maluma and released through his own production company, Royalty Films.The music video was co-directed by Cesar "TES" Pimienta and Rayner Alba "PHRAA", who are longtime, day-to-day Maluma collaborators for his brand's art direction, photo and video content. Both creators are the first two to join Royalty Films, a production company created by Maluma to help support new creatives within the music, film and television, and commercial fields that are Latinos, especially those coming out of his country, Colombia. Maluma's vision is to continue directing and producing his upcoming music video projects and other top line ventures under Royalty Films, and provide an opportunity to the young creatives who are part of his foundation, El Arte De Los Suenos. In addition, his goal is to produce projects of stories that have not been told as Latinos and visually continue to disrupt by working with upcoming talent, who want to creative come out of their comfort zone."Mojando Asientos" is the first production to be released by Royalty Films. Maluma has always had creative input in his music videos and other projects, and establishing the company was a longtime dream that progressed naturally throughout the years."I am happy to launch my own production house Royalty Films that will create videos for my music and my foundation as well as other projects including those of fellow artists. Royalty Films has been a dream that we wanted to accomplish and now we have the expertise and in-house talent and I am happy to collab with TES and PHRAA who know me so well and believe in my vision," Maluma expressed, adding "I am very thankful to all of the Directors that have worked with me in the past from whom I have learned so much and have been as inspiration Harold Jimenez from 36 Grados, Jessy Terrero, Mike Ho, Carlos Perez, Nuno Gómez y Fernando Lugo."The song was produced by The Rude Boyz and co-written by Maluma, Feid, Andrés Uribe Marín and The Rude Boyz, and will be part of Maluma's next album to be released later this year.At this very moment in his career, Maluma is evolving into a multi-facet entrepreneur under his signature name " Royalty " with a career in music, films, technology, beauty and fashion.Today also marks the launch of Maluma's first fashion collection for men and women exclusively with Macy's. Royalty by Maluma, designed in partnership with Reunited Clothing, is an exploration of the musician's lifelong admiration for the artistry, and magic of high fashion plus furthers his mission to bring indelible style to his community through accessible collections. Featuring must-have statement sets, the collection embraces inclusivity and a fluid design concept that allows shoppers to mix-and-match between the women's and men's collections; and step into Maluma's self-expressing world. Available in sizes XS to XXL with prices ranging from $39.50-$179.00, shop Royalty by Maluma now on macys.com, Macy's mobile app and at select Macy's nationwide.Additionally, the entrepreneur released the Royalty by Maluma fragrance line last month, four majestic fragrances for women and men, that are now available at: https://royaltybymaluma.com. Maluma started his fragrance business venture with fragrance company, Hampton Beauty, who works and launched KKW for Kim Kardashian, where they have secured an online and social media structure within beauty. Maluma recently kicked off his Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour 2022 in Europe with a stunning sold-out concert in Paris, France performing for more than 16,000 euphoric fans at Paris' Accord Arena, followed by packed concerts at the O2 Arena in London, Montpellier, Albania, Zurich and Geneva. Remaining European, Israel and Dubai tour dates are as follows:MARCH 24 - DUBAI, UAEMARCH 28 - LUXEMBOURGMARCH 29 - FRANKFURT, GERMANYMARCH 31 - BARCELONA, SPAINAPRIL 2 - LISBON, PORTUGALAPRIL 5 - MADRID, SPAINAPRIL 8 - BUCHAREST, ROMANIAAPRIL 10 - TEL AVIV, ISRAELAPRIL 11 - TEL AVIV, ISRAEL



