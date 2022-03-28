|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Boombox Poets From Louisville, KY Released Their New Song 'Don't Bump The Needle'
Most read news of the week
UMe Releases Official Music Video For Helen Reddy's "I Am Woman" Restored By The National Film & Sound Archive Of Australia
Rick Astley Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of His Landmark Multi-Platinum 1987 Debut Whenever You Need Somebody With Reissued And Enhanced
Paula Abdul Announced As Headliner For White Party Palm Springs' Sunday T-Dance 'Carnival' Themed Event
Performers Announced For MusiCares: Music On A Mission Presented By Gibson, To Be Held Wed, March 30, 2022
Morrissey Returns To The Colosseum At Caesars Palace For Five New Dates Of His Residency "Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas" July 1 - 9, 2022
Legendary Country Rockers The North Star Band, The Band That Time Forgot, Reunite For New Album "Then & Now"
Aldo Nova Digs Deep Into 'The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage' With Newly Released Single And Video; Clip Casts Aldo Nova As The "King Of Deceit" From Rock Opera EP
Spring Awakening Music Festival 10th Anniversary (#SAMF10) At United Center In Chicago, July 8-10, 2022