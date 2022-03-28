Boombox Poets From Louisville, KY Released Their New Song 'Don't Bump The Needle'



Boombox New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Boombox Poets, signed to Battl Victory Records, have just released a new music video for their new single «Don't Bump The Needle». The 6 guys from Louisville, KY impressively show that their style is by no means old-fashioned.Rap Rock / Nu Metal is hip. Better than ever.This is shown by the impressive figures from Spotify and YouTube. With the video alone, they were able to generate tens of thousands of views in a very short time. It is also reflected on their social media channels like Facebook.But what makes these guys and their music so attractive?Probably because they remain authentic and always have been. They believe in their stuff and live for music.Rage Against the Machine, Limp Bizkit and Linkin Park are just a few bands that have dedicated themselves to this genre and yet the sound of Boombox Poets is somehow different.Refreshing and not exhausted. Every song has its own message. Each song has its own individual sound and yet a clear line. Oppressive and highly energetic are just an excerpt of the moods they spread.It wouldn't be surprising if this song or other songs would soon appear in various playlists, movies or games around the globe. They deserved it.When putting on a song for the first time everyone will immediately hooked. Nobody gets enough. All want more and get more. The guys are currently working on a new album. This took longer than planned because the pandemic slowed it down.Nevertheless, or perhaps because of this, one can definitely be curious what these guys have to offer again.Boombox Poets will be the next big hit and will inspire the masses in the big radio stations and halls of the world. The first big step has already been taken by finding a label, music publisher and artist management at Battl Victory Records.



