Grammy Winner And Former Kansas Vocalist John Elefante Releases "Stronger Now" From Forthcoming Deko Entertainment Album

www.dekoentertainment.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The voice of the chart-topping hits by Kansas, "Play the Game Tonight" and "Fight Fire with Fire," is ready to release a brand new studio album. "The Amazing Grace" by John Elefante will be out in North America at the end of April through Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group). As an artist, Elefante's credits include writing and singing lead vocals on three multi-platinum albums; as producer, his albums have earned numerous GMA Dove Awards, four Grammy Awards and seven Grammy nominations.The first single and lyric video for "Stronger Now" is out now and Elefante had this to say about it: "There are many obstacles in our lives that will attempt to stop us from living a full and fulfilled life. We need to take on each challenge and climb the mountain, face the battle. The journey to the top can be hard, but the rewards are great. "All things are possible. You will need both faith and help. Face the challenge, if you fall, get back up and keep going. You can be 'Stronger Now.'"View the lyric video for "Stronger Now": https://bit.ly/37dyEmp"The Amazing Grace" contains ten brand new songs and it is sure to please diehardKansas fans with tracks like "Won't Fade Away" and the first single,"Stronger Now," and is rounded out by equally astounding tracks including the beautiful title track "The Amazing Grace."You can pre-order the album now and get the Limited Edition Autographed Expanded Booklet (while supplies last) that contains extra photos, lyrics, and the inspirations behind the songs.You can pre-order the album now and get the Limited Edition Autographed Expanded Booklet (while supplies last) that contains extra photos, lyrics, and the inspirations behind the songs.Pre-Save "The Amazing Grace": https://bit.ly/365WhwIJohn Elefante store: https://bit.ly/3HUHXnZIncludes The Following:One (1) John Elefante - "The Amazing Grace" CDOne (1) John Elefante 12-page Autographed Expanded Booklet with Exclusive Photos, Lyrics, Recording InfoTrack Listing:City Of GraceStronger NowThe Amazing GraceTime MachineWon't Fade AwayNot AloneFalling In To PlaceWe Will Be Fine Little Brown BookAnd When I'm GoneCity Of Grace (Long Version)https://johnelefante.com/www.dekoentertainment.com



