Trombone Shorty Announces Special Guests For Treme Threauxdown At New Orleans' Saenger Theatre On April 30 During First Weekend Of JazzFest

November 7, 2022 - Cancun Jazz Festival in Cancun, Mexico. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Trombone Shorty has announced a list of very special guests for his Saturday, April 30 Treme Threauxdown headlining performance at The Saenger Theatre in New Orleans which includes: Joan Jett, Gary Clark Jr, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, David Shaw and James Andrews with more guests to be announced soon. The show is during the first weekend of the Jazz and Heritage Festival and will be Trombone Shorty's sixth time hosting this event at the historic Saenger venue. The special guests will all join Shorty on stage with his band and just last week he announced Tank and the Bangas would be the opening act for the show.This show is just one day after his first album in five years is released. Lifted is out April 29 on Blue Note Records and harnesses the raw power and exhilarating grooves of his legendary live shows, over ten tracks recorded at his own Buckjump Studio with producer Chris Seefried (Fitz and the Tantrums, Andra Day). He recently released the NOLA-inspired music video for " Come Back " and you can listen to the title track here.Trombone Shorty is kicking off a tremendous spring and summer of touring and appearances. He will have a large presence at the Jazz and Heritage Festival this year: following his April 30 show, he will close the festival on May 8 with the hallowed final set that for years was performed by The Neville Brothers and Professor Longhair before that.Past Threauxdown guests have included Usher, Nick Jonas, Shaggy, CeeLo Green, Andra Day, Leon Bridges, Amos Lee, Wyclef Jean, Chad Smith, Dr John, Allen Touissant, Warren Haynes, and Jon Batiste among others. Joan Jett, who will be joining Trombone Shorty this year, collaborated with him to rework her classic hit, " Bad Reputation ".Following Jazz Fest, Shorty will bring his once-in-a-lifetime Voodoo Threaxdown tour featuring Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville the Uptown Ruler and The Soul Rebels across the US. The tour will also feature a tribute to the foundational work of funk pioneers The Meters led by founding bassist George Porter Jr. alongside Dumpstaphunk. The Voodoo Threauxdown tour is a lesson in New Orleans music history, and a vision of where that music is headed in the 21st century. The festival will kick off on June 10 and will move across the US, making stops at NYC's Central Park Summerstage on June 13, Red Rocks Amphitheater on June 28 and The Hollywood Bowl on August 10.2022 Tour dates:April 23, 2022 - Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford, MSApril 30, 2022 - Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LAMay 8, 2022 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, LAMay 20, 2022 - Academy 2 in Birmingham, UKMay 21, 2022 - SWG3 Studio Warehouse in Glasgow, UKMay 23, 2022 - Roundhouse in London, UKMay 24, 2022 - O2 Ritz Manchester in Manchester, UKMay 26, 2022 - Mojo Club in Hamburg, GermanyMay 27, 2022 - 013 Poppodium in Tilburg, The NetherlandsMay 28, 2022 - Salle Pleyel in Paris, FranceMay 30, 2022 - Huxley's in Berlin, GermanyMay 31, 2022 - Muffathalle in Munich, GermanyJune 1, 2022 - Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, BelgiumJune 3, 2022 - Barcelona Guitar Festival in Barcelona, SpainJune 4, 2022 - Sala But in Madrid, SpainJune 10, 2022 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in Hampton, NHJune 11, 2022 - Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, MAJune 13, 2022 - SummerStage in Central Park in New York, NYJune 14, 2022 - Tuesdays in the Park Concert Series in Lewiston, NYJune 15, 2022 - Massey Hall in Toronto, ONJune 17, 2022 - Bold Point Park in East Providence, RIJune 18, 2022 - Wolf Trap in Vienna, VAJune 19, 2022 - Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville, VAJune 21, 2022 - Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, NCJune 22, 2022 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta, GAJune 24, 2022 - Venue TBA in Grand Rapids, MIJune 25, 2022 - The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit, MIJune 26, 2022 - Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, ILJune 28, 2022 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, COJune 29, 2022 - Venue TBA in Salt Lake City, UTJuly 1, 2022 - KettleHouse Amphitheatre in Bonner, MTJuly 2, 2022 - Venue TBA in Seattle, WAJuly 3, 2022 - McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, ORAugust 10, 2022 - Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CAAugust 11, 2022 - Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CAAugust 12, 2022 - Oxbow River Stage Concert Series in Napa, CAAugust 13, 2022 - Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CAAugust 14, 2022 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, CANovember 7, 2022 - Cancun Jazz Festival in Cancun, Mexico.



