Moonalice Releases New Single "People Get Ready"

Moonalice is an exuberant Bay Area ten-piece known for delivering a unique brand of psychedelic soul and rock-tinged Americana. With an unparalleled list of collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, the family tree of Moonalice has touched every corner of rock and roll history. Vocalist Lester New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The San rancisco-based psychedelic soul group Moonalice releases "People Get Ready." The new single is a fresh take on the Curtis Mayfieldtrack that The Chambers Brothers originally released on their 1965 debut album 'People Get Ready.' Named the unofficial anthem of the Civil Rights Movement by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the song is often used to get people marching or to calm and comfort them. " People Get Ready " comes out right before the Academy Awards, where Questlove's acclaimed Summer of Soul is nominated for Best Documentary Feature. The film documents the Harlem Culture Festival of 1969, where Lester Chambers and The Chambers Brothers performed, blazing through soul stompers including "People Get Ready." Two of The Chambers Brothers' tunes from this legendary concert are included in Summer Of Soul."I've been singing 'People Get Ready' for almost 60 years now and the song is very meaningful to me," explains Moonalice vocalist Lester Chambers and legendary co-founder of the pioneering '60s psychedelic soul group The Chambers Brothers. "I often preach to the audience that instead of a 'train a coming' there is a 'change a coming'. The train has already left the station and the time has come for the change that is long overdue." People Get Ready " will be featured on Moonalice's upcoming 'Full Moonalice Vol. 1' EP, out via Nettwerk on 4/20. The six-song record is the group's label debut and features the previously released singles "Let's Get Funky," "Woo Woo" and an extended version of the band's first single, "Time Has Come Today." 'Full Moonalice Vol. 1' is their first full body of work since transforming into a ten-piece in 2019 through the addition of Lester Chambers and Dylan Chambers of the New Chambers Brothers, and Erika, Rachel, and Chloe Tietjen of the T Sisters.Moonalice will spend the next few months on the road, touring across North America, including festival performances at BottleRock and Skull & Roses. The group will also headline shows at Nectar Lounge in Seattle, Portland's The Get Down, and a hometown record release party at San Francisco's Great American Music Hall to coincide with their annual 4/20 celebration.Moonalice 2022 Tour DatesApril 10 - Skull & Roses - Ventura, CAApril 15 & 16 - Soul Revival's Grateful Easter Weekend - Ukiah, CAApril 22 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CAApril 23 - Odd Fellows Hall - Auburn, CAMay 7 & 8 - Good Old Days Festival - Pacific Grove, CAMay 19 - Nectar Lounge - Seattle WAMay 20 - The Get Down - Portland, ORMay 21 - WOW Hall - Eugene, ORMay 28 - BottleRock Festival - Napa, CAJune 5 - Redwood Mountain Faire - Felton, CAJune 12 - Hog Farm Hideaway - Laytonville, CAAugust 2 - Jerry Day w/ SF Giants @ Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA September 10 - June Lake Jam Festival - June Lake, CAOctober 6 & 7 - Salmonfest - Ninilchik, AKOctober 8 - Fur Peach Ranch - Pomeroy, OHMore national headline dates coming soon...Moonalice is an exuberant Bay Area ten-piece known for delivering a unique brand of psychedelic soul and rock-tinged Americana. With an unparalleled list of collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, the family tree of Moonalice has touched every corner of rock and roll history. Vocalist Lester Chambers co-founded the pioneering '60s psychedelic soul group The Chambers Brothers. Bassist Pete Sears was a founding member of Jefferson Starship and played with everyone from Rod Stewart to Jimi Hendrix. Moonalice band members have toured with Bruce Hornsby & the Range, John Fogerty, The Other Ones, Phil Lesh & Friends, Hot Tuna, Jackson Browne, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Blind Boys of Alabama, Jenny Lewis, and many others. Guitarist Roger McNamee was an advisor to the Grateful Dead and U2, and fights against entrenched power in the tech industry. Moonalice's incredible chemistry shines through in their live performances and the recent release of the Chambers Brothers classic, "Time Has Come Today." Moonalice also features esteemed members Barry Sless (lead guitar and pedal steel), Jason Crosby (keyboards), Grammy winner John Molo (drums), along with the next generation of legends including Lester's son Dylan Chambers, and Erika, Rachel, and Chloe Tietjen of acclaimed Americana band the T Sisters. Moonalice has a renegade spirit and an ethos of love, peace, and happiness that permeates everything they do.



