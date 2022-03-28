Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/03/2022

Miley Cyrus Announces First Ever Live Album, "Attention: Miley Live"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following an onslaught of headlining festival appearances across North America and South America, which saw her perform to a cumulative crowd of nearly one million, multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter and trailblazer Miley Cyrus announced that she will release her first ever live album. Titled ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE, the live album, a gift to her fans, will feature 20 songs and will be available globally on April 1st.

ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE features classic Miley songs from every era and for the first time ever, her brand-new songs "ATTENTION" and "You". Miley first treated fans to "You" at her NBC New Year's Eve television special "Miley's New Year's Eve Special Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson." All songs were performed by Miley including songs recorded at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA in February 2022.

ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE Track List:
ATTENTION
We Can't Stop X Where Is My Mind?
Plastic Hearts
Heart of Glass
4×4
(SMS) Bangerz
Dooo It!
23
Never Be Me
Maybe
7 Things
Bang Bang X See You Again
Jolene
High
You
Like a Prayer
Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)
The Climb
Wrecking Ball X Nothing Compares 2 U
Party In The USA

After announcing from stage during her headlining set at Lollapalooza Brazil in São Paulo, Miley shared, "🚨#ATTENTION #MILEYLIVE 🚨 My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them! This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! I asked my audience what songs they'd like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created! From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs & original unreleased songs "YOU" & "ATTENTION"! I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year and wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE! This album wouldn't be possible without my band & crew! Thank you to everyone who came to see my show & anyone who couldn't make it THIS ALBUM IS FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU! 🖤."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0173531 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029141902923584 secs