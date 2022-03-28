Miley Cyrus Announces First Ever Live Album, "Attention: Miley Live"





After announcing from stage during her headlining set at Lollapalooza Brazil in São Paulo, Miley shared, "🚨#ATTENTION #MILEYLIVE 🚨 My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them! This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! I asked my audience what songs they'd like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created! From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs & original unreleased songs "YOU" & "ATTENTION"! I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year and wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE! This album wouldn't be possible without my band & crew! Thank you to everyone who came to see my show & anyone who couldn't make it THIS ALBUM IS FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU! 🖤." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following an onslaught of headlining festival appearances across North America and South America, which saw her perform to a cumulative crowd of nearly one million, multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter and trailblazer Miley Cyrus announced that she will release her first ever live album. Titled ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE, the live album, a gift to her fans, will feature 20 songs and will be available globally on April 1st.ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE features classic Miley songs from every era and for the first time ever, her brand-new songs "ATTENTION" and "You". Miley first treated fans to "You" at her NBC New Year's Eve television special "Miley's New Year's Eve Special Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson." All songs were performed by Miley including songs recorded at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA in February 2022.ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE Track List:ATTENTIONWe Can't Stop X Where Is My Mind?Plastic Hearts Heart of Glass4×4(SMS) BangerzDooo It!23Never Be MeMaybe7 Things Bang Bang X See You AgainJoleneHighYouLike a PrayerEdge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)The ClimbWrecking Ball X Nothing Compares 2 UParty In The USAAfter announcing from stage during her headlining set at Lollapalooza Brazil in São Paulo, Miley shared, "🚨#ATTENTION #MILEYLIVE 🚨 My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them! This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! I asked my audience what songs they'd like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created! From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs & original unreleased songs "YOU" & "ATTENTION"! I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year and wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE! This album wouldn't be possible without my band & crew! Thank you to everyone who came to see my show & anyone who couldn't make it THIS ALBUM IS FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU! 🖤."



