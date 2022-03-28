94th Academy Awards Oscars 2022: Full List Of Winners





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Favorite "CODA," about a deaf fishing family and their hearing daughter, won best picture at Sunday's 94th Academy Awards. Will Smith and Jessica Chastain took home the top acting prizes and Jane Campion won for best director for her Western "The Power of the Dog."The Academy Awards returned to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and had a host (three of them, actually) for the first time in four years.Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes co-hosted the festivities, which had strict COVID-19 protocols in place: Guests were required to show proof of vaccination, as well as undergo several rounds of testing.There weren't too many surprise winners, as a lot of the categories were hotly contested, and only a few really felt like shoo-ins. Encanto predictably took Best Animated Film, Cruella won Best Costume Design, and the Supporting Actor and Actress categories were taken by CODA's Troy Kotsur and West Side Story's Ariana DeBose.Find the full list of winners at the 2022 Academy Awards below:"CODA" Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"Will Smith, "King Richard" Ariana DeBose, " West Side Story Troy Kotsur, "CODA"Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog""CODA," Siân Heder"Belfast," Kenneth Branagh"Drive My Car" (Japan)"Dune""Dune""Dune," Hans Zimmer"No Time To Die," Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell (from "No Time to Die")"Dune""Cruella""The Eyes of Tammy Faye""Dune""Dune""Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)""The Queen of Basketball""The Windshield Wiper"



