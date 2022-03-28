Dylan Scott's New Album 'Livin' My Best Life,' Out August 5, 2022





www.instagram.com/dylanscottcountry New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott has officially launched the pre-order/pre-add/pre-save for his upcoming album, 'Livin' My Best Life', giving fans a taste of new music with the release of the title track, written by Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, and Corey Crowder (listen: https://dylanscott.lnk.to/LivinMyBestLife). Fans can now pre-order/pre-add/pre-save the highly-anticipated full-length project, which arrives 5 August, 2022 (https://dylanscott.lnk.to/LivinMyBestLife), while autographed CD and double vinyl pre-orders are available at www.dylanscottcountry.com. As he's on the road headlining the 'Livin' My Best Life Tour,' the CMT Music Award winner celebrates the RIAA Platinum certification of #1 single, 'Nobody,' and the RIAA Gold certification of 'Crazy Over Me.''Livin' My Best Life' is the follow-up to Scott's Nothing To Do Town EP. Produced by Will Weatherly, Matt Alderman, Jim Ed Norman, Curt Gibbs and Mark Holman, the new record delivers a personal set filled with the backroads, barstools and church pews that defined the Louisiana native's youth. The singer/songwriter co-penned eight of the album's 16 selections, whose credits boast an all-star lineup of writers like HARDY, Ashley Gorley and more. Notable highlights include the Top 30 and climbing, fiery heartbreak single 'New Truck,' unifying anthem 'In Our Blood (feat. Jimmie Allen)' and No. 1 hit 'Nobody.'The day-off, drink-in-hand country groove of the title-cut, released today, was penned by Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, and Corey Crowder. Scott adds his unmistakable draw to the laidback track that toasts a "work hard, play harder" ethos. The carefree song follows the recent debut of his heart-melting ballad, 'Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl),' which became an instant TikTok viral smash after Scott shared the chorus on the platform, making it an obvious last minute addition to the upcoming album. Nearly 50K fans have created videos using the 'Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl)' sound on TikTok (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frTCzT5NE1o).The hitmaker is currently making his way across the country, previewing new music alongside fan favourites on his headlining 'Livin' My Best Life Tour,' with direct support from Dylan Marlowe. The 22-city coast-to-coast trek began 24 Feb. in Grand Rapids, MI, and will conclude 29 Apr. in Silver Spring, MD. For more information and to purchase tickets for this spring's 'Livin' My Best Life Tour,' visit www.dylanscottcountry.com.Livin' My Best Life Official Tracklisting:'New Truck' - Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson, Ashley Gorley'Amen To That' - James McNair, Michael Hardy, Mark Holman, Morgan Wallen'Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl)' - Dylan Scott, Josh Melton, Dallas Wilson, Matt Alderman'In Our Blood (feat. Jimmie Allen)' - David Fanning, Brad Rempel, Matt McGinn'Static' - Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson'Lay Down With You' - Dylan Scott, Matt Alderman, Dallas Davidson'Boy I Was Back Then' - Dylan Scott, Matt Alderman, Thomas Archer'Livin' My Best Life' - Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Thomas Rhett, Corey Crowder'Killin' Some Time' - Dylan Scott, James McNair, Matt Alderman, Mark Holman'Ain't Much Left Of Me' - Dylan Scott, Taylor Phillips, Matt Alderman, Cole Taylor'Leave Her Alone' - Dallas Wilson, Ernest K Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny'Tough' - Cameron Bedell, Emily Landis, Claire Douglas'Hell Outta Me' - Tommy Cecil, Matt Alderman, Kelsey Hart'Nobody' - Dylan Scott, Matt Alderman, Dallas Wilson'Good Times Go By Too Fast' - Matt Alderman, Dylan Scott, Will Weatherly'Nothing To Do Town' - Dylan Scott, John Taylor, Matt AldermanCurb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; and a family man with a tender heart. The multi-Platinum singer has notched two No. 1 singles at radio (" My Girl " and " Nobody "), as well as Top 5 hit "Hooked." Following his first career nomination for "Best New Country Artist" at the all-genre 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar's New Faces of Country Music Class of 2019, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, "Nobody," earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award. With career streams exceeding 1.3 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act. Livin' My Best Life, the highly-anticipated follow-up to his chart-topping Nothing To Do Town EP, releases Aug. 5, 2022, and features fiery lead single " New Truck " and viral TikTok ballad "Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl)."dylanscott.lnk.to/LivinMyBestLifewww.dylanscottcountry.comwww.facebook.com/dylanscottcountrytwitter.com/dylanscottcntrywww.instagram.com/dylanscottcountry



