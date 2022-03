Rising Rapper K.Kayne Returns With The Breezy New Single 'Loco', Out March 28th

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After spending the last few months building and developing his sound, fast-rising Reading-based rapper K.Kayne has now returned to deliver his smooth and breezy new single 'Loco'.



Always one to focus on a more forward-thinking approach to his sound, 'Loco' sees the young artist deliver a brilliantly firm and vibrant offering. With his rich and powerful vocal style riding a bed of bright and bouncing production, his newest release looks to see him grow even further in the months ahead.



Speaking about the new track, he said, "When you're freaking out about how things are going in life, but know you're on the right track." Listen below:

With a vision and drive to become more than just another rapper on the scene, Reading-based rapper K.Kayne has been developing and nurturing his sound since he was thirteen-years-old. Originally inspired by the likes of Juice Wrld and Dave, K.Kayne used this inspiration to focus on his own unique flow; voicing his take on the world through his beats and lyrics.



Standing as an inspiration for young people like him to deliver powerful and relatable lyrics that inspire motivation and commitment, he has made it his mission to become a shining example of how music can shape and improve one's life, and showing that dreams and aspirations can be achieved with the right headspace.



2021 has been the start of a new writing stage for the young artist, as he readies himself for the years ahead. K.Kayne shows that dreams and aspirations can be achieved in the right headspace.



