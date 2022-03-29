Odesza Announces Their Return With Summer Amphitheater Tour: 'The Last Goodbye'





= NASAYA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ODESZA will make music history this summer with their new tour in support of their forthcoming album, 'The Last Goodbye' scaling up to rooms that surpass capacities of 20k+, as one of the first electronic acts to do an amphitheater run of this stature. The tour will set out to not only be carbon neutral, but carbon negative, through a partnership with environmental nonprofit, REVERB, to make the tour more environmentally sustainable and engage fans to take action for people and the planet.Renowned for their legendary live show, the GRAMMY-nominated duo returns with an all new set and visuals on their biggest headlining tour to date, featuring special guests Sylvan Esso, as well as a rotation of support from the likes of San Holo, Elderbrook, Ben Böhmer (Live) and Foreign Family Collective acts: ford., Gilligan Moss, & NASAYA.Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will kick off with a previously announced and now officially sold-out three-night run at the Climate Pledge Arena in their hometown of Seattle July 29-31, followed by dates starting August 17 that will take them through New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, and more. Full dates below.Artist pre-sale begins Thursday, March 31, at 10am Local TimeGeneral on-sale to commence Friday, April 1 at 10am Local TimeOn the tour, the band notes the sentimentality of the announce for them: "We can't wait to share this full-length project with you, along with our new show. It's been a long time coming. From us to you, The Last Goodbye: The Tour."The ODESZA + REVERB Eco Village will be set up at each show where fans can take climate action, fill up at the free #RocknRefill water stations, and more. The band will also support projects that directly and measurably eliminate greenhouse gases while benefitting diverse global communities via REVERB's Music Climate Revolution campaign. Learn more and get involved here.Today's tour announcement further revs the engine for ODESZA's 2022 which has already included the critically acclaimed release of three singles - "The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette)", "Better Now (feat. MARO)", & "Love Letter (feat. The Knocks)" - and the announcement of their forthcoming album 'The Last Goodbye' that is set to drop on July 22 (via Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune - more info HERE). A project rife with brightness and emotion, nostalgic yet rooted in the present, it serves as a sweeping sonic experience that speaks to themes of connection, reminiscence and the impact we impart on one another, a vivid celebration of the people and moments that have left fingerprints on our existence - themes that the duo of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight plan to bring to life while on the road this summer.The duo has cultivated a diehard fanbase of massive proportions and become known for their groundbreaking, awe-inspiring and immersive live performances, that reached 2.85m+ fans over the course of their previous 'A Moment Apart' tour (2017-2019). They also have had headline performances at the likes of Coachella, Lollapalooza and more, as well as performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Conan, and launched their own music festival SUNDARA in Riviera Maya, Mexico in 2019.NORTH AMERICAFri, July 29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena * > SOLD OUTSat, July 30 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena * > SOLD OUTSun, July 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena * > SOLD OUTWed, August 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion * ^ ~Fri, August 19 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater * ^ ~Sat, August 20 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion * ^ ~Tue, August 23 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheater * + ~Thu, August 25 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion * + ~Fri, August 26 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium * ^ ~Tue, August 30 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann * ^ ~Thu, September 1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage * # ~Fri, September 2 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau * # ~Sat, September 3 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion * # ~Sun, September 4 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center * # ~Wed, September 7 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park * # =Thu, September 8 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre * # =Fri, September 9 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion * # =Mon, September 12 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory # =Wed, September 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre * # =Fri, September 16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre * # =Tue, September 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre * # =Thu, September 22 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater * # =Fri, September 23 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amp * # =Mon, September 26 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater * # =Tue, September 27 - Boise, ID - Fort Idaho Center Amphitheater * # =Thu, September 29 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park * # =Fri, September 30 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre * # =Support Key* Sylvan Esso^ San Holo# Elderbrook+ Ben Böhmer (Live)> ford.~ Gilligan Moss= NASAYA



