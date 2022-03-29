Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 29/03/2022

Music Producers Guild Awards 2022 Shortlist

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) The MPG revealed the shortlist for the 2022 MPG awards. In their 14th year, the awards celebrate the best of British Production talent working behind the scenes in the British music industry.

Following a record number of open submissions from the general public, MPG members have again voted to shortlist three of their peers in each of the 13 awards categories.

The prestigious Producer of The Year category is being contested by last year's winner Inflo (Adele, Little Simz), veteran producer Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers) and 2020 Breakthrough Producer of the Year winner, Marta Salogni (Dreamwife, Anna Meredith) featuring in this category for the first time this year.

2022 sees the return of the Unsung Hero Award, the only category open to anyone in the industry, which sees nominations for #BrokenRecord campaigner Tom Gray, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, for his #TimsTwitterListening Parties that boosted artists and entertained us all during the lockdown, and veteran string arranger and composer, Sally Herbert, who has worked across genres from Florence and the Machine, Mumford and Sons to Elvis and the RPO.

There are also two new categories: Vocal Producer of the Year and the Rising Star award. The new Rising Star category replaces the previous breakthrough engineer category to include early-career recording, mix and mastering engineers, in an effort to highlight more of the new talent rising up through the industry.
The remaining two categories are in the gift of the MPG and will be announced ahead of the ceremony in June.

Last year's ceremony was cancelled because Covid and winners were presented their awards sponsored by Shure at the MPG Christmas Party or by post. The board wishes to thank the outgoing MPG Awards Managing Director, legendary producer and educator, Tony Platt, for his many years of service in organising the awards, and his support to the board and the Guild more generally.
Previous MPG award winners include Paul Epworth (Adele), Nile Rodgers, FKA Twigs, Catherine Marks (Foals, Alanis Morissette) and Dr Susan Rodgers (Prince).

The shortlists for each of the MPG 2021 Awards categories are as follows:

Producer of the Year
Dave Eringa
Inflo
Marta Salogni

Writer-Producer of the Year
Hannah V
Inflo
Richard Turvey

Breakthrough Producer of the Year
Chris Taylor
Fiona Cruickshank
Hannah V

Self-Producing Artist
The Anchoress (Catherine Anne Davies)
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (Dean Richardson)
Lau.ra

Recording Engineer of the Year
Chris Taylor
Fiona Cruickshank
Matt Wiggins

Rising Star
Jonny Breakwell
Luke Pickering
Matt Taylor

Mix Engineer of the Year
Dan Grech-Marguerat
Guy Massey
Manon Grandjean

Mastering Engineer of the Year
Katie Tavini
Kevin Tuffy
Matt Colton

Vocal Producer of the Year
Cameron Gower Poole
Charlie Andrew
Lorna Blackwood

Unsung Hero
Sally Herbert
Tim Burgess
Tom Gray

Studio of the Year
Abbey Road Studios
The Church Studios
The Pool

Original Score Recording of the Year

Clark: 'Lisey's Story (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)'
Produced by Clark, Greg Eden
Engineered and Mixed by Tom Bailey

Clint Mansell: 'Rebecca (Music from the Netflix Film)'
Composed by Clint Mansell
Engineered and Mixed by Geoff Foster

Daniel Pemberton: 'The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Music From The Netflix Film)'
Produced by Daniel Pemberton,
Engineered and Mixed by Sam Okell

Album of the Year
Arlo Parks: 'Collapsed in Sunbeams'
Engineered by Gianluca
Buccellati (tracks 2,4-7,8-10),
Sam Petts-Davies (tracks 4,5,7,8), MacIntyre (tracks 2,12)
Arlo Parks (track 1)
Jackum Nichols-Marcy
(track 1),
Bad Sounds (track 11),
Produced by Gianluca Buccellati
(tracks 2,4-7,8-10),
Arlo Parks (tracks 1,11,12), Paul Epworth( tracks
3,12),
Bad sounds (track 11),
Mixed by David Wrench

Little Simz: 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'
Engineered
by Ben Baptie and Richard Woodcraft
Produced by Inflo (1-19),
Co-produced with Miles James (track 10),
Co-produced with Jakwob (track
12),
Mixed by Ben Baptie and Richard Woodcraft

Wolf Alice: 'Blue Weekend'
Engineered by Ian Berryman,
produced by Markus Dravs,
mixed by Mark Stent






