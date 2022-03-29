Classless Act Premiere New Single 'This Is For You' With The Darkness's Justin Hawkins





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The next-generation rock band Classless Act just dropped a new track with The Darkness lead guitarist and singer Justin Hawkins, titled "This Is For You" via Better Noise Music. The band is also premiering an official music video for the new song. Released in time for spring and summer playlists, the band's latest upbeat, yet heartwrenching track features a killer guitar solo from Hawkins.With lyrics like "I've been a fool for you right from the start, I'd even give you this song if it would please you, And if it ain't enough, here's my bleeding heart," the single is both therapeutic and anthemic. Quickly rising to stardom, the Los Angeles-based group has received co-signs from iconic and legendary acts like Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and Posion, as they are opening on all three bands' summer stadium tour later this year. But first, they'll complete their North American tour with Dorothy this spring, which kicked off earlier this week in San Diego. The new single also continues the momentum set by 2021's " Give It To Me " which saw the band gain attention from the likes of SPIN Magazine, Loudwire, and more. "This Is For You (featuring Justin Hawkins)" is now available to stream and download across platforms here.Classless Act's lead singer Derek Day expressed his excitement over the band's latest single, saying, "It's a dream come true for Classless Act to be a part of the Better Noise family. And the boys and I have been working really hard to give you something to shake your ass to. Now, summer's here and the time is right for a couple of guitars, some bass and drums and a whole buncha me. Let's get to it!!"Collaborator Justin Hawkins shared his thoughts about hopping on the track, "One Tuesday night in February I gazed up onto the Swiss night sky. There, to my surprise I witnessed the beaming of The Hawk signal onto a passing cloud. After months of inactivity, I was called into action. My mission? To provide a face melting guitar solo to Classless Act's 'This is For You.' I grasped my Gibson 335, headed into the hawk cave and within 24 hours the solo was born."The official music video for "This Is For You (featuring Justin Hawkins)," also released today, part two in a four-part series that loosely follows the band as they set the soundtrack for the misadventures of Farley; an unlucky soul who just happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Directed by John Orphan.As for other support from established artists, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee was an early follower of the band and is excited to have them join him and his bandmates on the road this summer, saying, the following in a statement last month: "I remember when we went out with Ozzy in 1984 and how it was an insane game changer!! We literally blew up after having that opportunity to play live in front of 20 thousand people every f***ing night! Since then, we've always felt it was importance of helping new bands; whether it was Guns N Roses, Skid Row or so many others. This summer we're gonna help out Classless Act. They're gonna sh*t their pants."The new track will appear on the band's debut album set for release later this year. For more information on the band's touring, and to purchase tickets, click here. Full list of upcoming tour dates are below.GIFTS FROM THE HOLY GHOST TOUR DATES:March 21 - San Diego, CA - Music BoxMarch 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile TheaterMarch 24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine TheaterMarch 26 - Austin, TX - Scoot InnMarch 27 - Dallas, TX - GranadaMarch 28 - Houston, TX - White Oak DownstairsMarch 30 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at HOBApril 01 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music HallApril 02 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music HallApril 03 - Nashville, TN - Basement EastApril 05 - Atlanta, GA - MasqueradeApril 06 - Charlotte, NC - UndergroundApril 08 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music HallApril 09 - Virginia Beach, VA - ElevationApril 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn BowlApril 12 - Towson, MD - RecherApril 13 - Harrisburg, PA - Mickey's Black BoxApril 15 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont TheaterApril 16 - Syracuse, NY - Lost HorizonApril 20 - Boston, MA - ParadiseApril 21 - Portland, ME - AuraApril 23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues ClevelandApril 24 - Columbus, OH - BluestoneApril 26 - Detroit, MI - St. AndrewsApril 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - ElevationApril 28 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere'sApril 30 - Chicago, IL - House of BluesMay 01 - Madison, WI - MajesticMay 02 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity TheaterMay 03 - Omaha, NE - SlowdownMay 05 - Kansas City, MO - Record BarMay 06 - Wichita, KS - Temple LiveMay 08 - Denver, CO - SummitMay 10 - Boise, Idaho - Knitting FactoryMay 11 - Spokane, WA - Knitting FactoryMay 13 - Seattle, WA - El CorazonMay 14 - Portland, OR - HawthorneMay 15 - Reno, NV - Virginia St. BrewingMay 18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of SpadesMay 19 - Anaheim, CA - Parish at HOBNORTH AMERICAN STADIUM TOUR DATESJune 16 - Atlanta, GA - Truist ParkJune 18 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock StadiumJune 19 - Orlando, FL - Camping World StadiumJune 22 - Washington, DC - Nationals ParkJune 24 - Queens, NY - Citi FieldJune 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank ParkJune 28 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America StadiumJune 30 - Nashville, TN - Nissan StadiumJuly 2 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank FieldJuly 5 - St. Louis, MO - Busch StadiumJuly 8 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley FieldJuly 10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica ParkJuly 12 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark StadiumJuly 14 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland BrownsJuly 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ball ParkJuly 17 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family FieldJuly 19 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman StadiumJuly 21 - Denver, CO - Coors FieldAugust 5 - Boston, MA - Fenway ParkAugust 6 - Boston, MA - Fenway ParkAugust 8 - Toronto, ON - Rogers CentreAugust 10 - Orchard Park, NY - Highmark StadiumAugust 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC ParkAugust 14 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank StadiumAugust 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil StadiumAugust 19 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid ParkAugust 21 - San Antonio, TX - AlamodomeAugust 22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life FieldAugust 25 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm StadiumAugust 27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi StadiumAugust 28 - San Diego, CA - Petco ParkAugust 31 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park September 2 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place September 4 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium/Stade du Commonwealth September 7 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park September 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium



