Classless Act Premiere New Single 'This Is For You' With The Darkness's Justin Hawkins

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The next-generation rock band Classless Act just dropped a new track with The Darkness
lead guitarist and singer Justin Hawkins, titled "This Is For You" via Better Noise Music. The band is also premiering an official music video for the new song. Released in time for spring and summer playlists, the band's latest upbeat, yet heartwrenching track features a killer guitar solo from Hawkins.
With lyrics like "I've been a fool for you right from the start, I'd even give you this song if it would please you, And if it ain't enough, here's my bleeding heart," the single is both therapeutic and anthemic. Quickly rising to stardom, the Los Angeles-based group has received co-signs from iconic and legendary acts like Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and Posion, as they are opening on all three bands' summer stadium tour later this year. But first, they'll complete their North American tour with Dorothy
this spring, which kicked off earlier this week in San Diego. The new single also continues the momentum set by 2021's "Give It To Me
"
" which saw the band gain attention from the likes of SPIN Magazine, Loudwire, and more. "This Is For You (featuring Justin Hawkins)" is now available to stream and download across platforms here.
Classless Act's lead singer Derek Day expressed his excitement over the band's latest single, saying, "It's a dream come true for Classless Act to be a part of the Better Noise family. And the boys and I have been working really hard to give you something to shake your ass to. Now, summer's here and the time is right for a couple of guitars, some bass and drums and a whole buncha me. Let's get to it!!"
Collaborator Justin Hawkins shared his thoughts about hopping on the track, "One Tuesday night in February I gazed up onto the Swiss
night sky. There, to my surprise I witnessed the beaming of The Hawk signal onto a passing cloud. After months of inactivity, I was called into action. My mission? To provide a face melting guitar solo to Classless Act's 'This is For You.' I grasped my Gibson 335, headed into the hawk cave and within 24 hours the solo was born."
The official music video for "This Is For You (featuring Justin Hawkins)," also released today, part two in a four-part series that loosely follows the band as they set the soundtrack for the misadventures of Farley; an unlucky soul who just happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Directed by John Orphan.
As for other support from established artists, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee
was an early follower of the band and is excited to have them join him and his bandmates on the road this summer, saying, the following in a statement last month: "I remember when we went out with Ozzy in 1984 and how it was an insane game changer!! We literally blew up after having that opportunity to play live in front of 20 thousand people every f***ing night! Since then, we've always felt it was importance of helping new bands; whether it was Guns N Roses, Skid Row or so many others. This summer we're gonna help out Classless Act. They're gonna sh*t their pants."
The new track will appear on the band's debut album set for release later this year. For more information on the band's touring, and to purchase tickets, click here. Full list of upcoming tour dates are below.
GIFTS FROM THE HOLY GHOST TOUR DATES:
March 21 - San Diego, CA - Music
Box
March 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
March 24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine
Theater
March 26 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
March 27 - Dallas, TX - Granada
March 28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs
March 30 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at HOB
April 01 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music
Hall
April 02 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music
Hall
April 03 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
April 05 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
April 06 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
April 08 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music
Hall
April 09 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation
April 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
April 12 - Towson, MD - Recher
April 13 - Harrisburg, PA - Mickey's Black
Box
April 15 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
April 16 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
April 20 - Boston, MA - Paradise
April 21 - Portland, ME - Aura
April 23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
April 24 - Columbus, OH - Bluestone
April 26 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews
April 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
April 28 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
April 30 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
May 01 - Madison, WI - Majestic
May 02 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
May 03 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
May 05 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar
May 06 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live
May 08 - Denver, CO - Summit
May 10 - Boise, Idaho - Knitting Factory
May 11 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
May 13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
May 14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne
May 15 - Reno, NV - Virginia St. Brewing
May 18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
May 19 - Anaheim, CA - Parish at HOB
NORTH AMERICAN STADIUM TOUR DATES
June 16 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
June 18 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
June 19 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
June 22 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
June 24 - Queens, NY - Citi Field
June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
June 28 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America
Stadium
June 30 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
July 2 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field
July 5 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
July 8 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
July 10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
July 12 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
July 14 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland Browns
July 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ball Park
July 17 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field
July 19 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
July 21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
August 5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
August 6 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
August 8 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
August 10 - Orchard Park, NY - Highmark Stadium
August 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
August 14 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
August 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas
Oil Stadium
August 19 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
August 21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
August 22 - Arlington, TX - Globe
Life Field
August 25 - Glendale, AZ - State
Farm Stadium
August 27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
August 28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
August 31 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
September
2 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
September
4 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium/Stade du Commonwealth
September
7 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
September
9 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium