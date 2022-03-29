Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 29/03/2022

The Italian Techno Duo ALLELES Gets On Steve Mulder's Orange Recordings With A Massive Debut!

The Italian Techno Duo ALLELES Gets On Steve Mulder's Orange Recordings With A Massive Debut!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Italian Techno duo ALLELES gets on Steve Mulder's Orange Recordings with a massive debut!
Their new job is titled "Vardah EP", and consists of two huge Techno tracks which will definitively do some serious global damage.

First comes "Vardah", which gives its name to the ep, it runs fast and unstoppable, with some harsh leads and a huge bass, configuring itself as a purely dancefloor track. Then it's time to discover "Lili", with an hard pounding kick welcoming rumbling bursts of synth, to culminate finally into a cinematic break.
"Vardah EP" is out now on Orange Recordings, don't miss it!

https://alleles.live
https://www.instagram.com/bealleles/
https://www.facebook.com/bealleles
https://soundcloud.com/bealleles
https://www.beatport.com/artist/alleles/925014






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0167890 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025136470794678 secs