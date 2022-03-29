Sydney Hansen Releases Powerful Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Born and raised in northern Minnesota, Sydney Hansen will tell you that her destiny was to join the short list of music icons hailing from the North Star State. Embracing singing and entertainment at a very young age, her training unknowingly started with singing along to the radio while her peers were only learning to speak. Understanding her love for music and wanting to maximize development in movement, her parents enrolled her in competition dance at the age of three. A natural in the studio, Sydney soared amongst her peers and seemed to live a life that never left the studio, dancing where ever she might be. Recognizing the passion that Sydney had for movement & music and seeing the benefits they offered in her development, Sydney began working with a vocal coach and guitar instructor at the age of six. Never expecting her to maintain her interest, her parents continued providing support and dedicated hours every week to lessons, dance sessions, and home training as Sydney continued building the foundation of her craft.



As Sydney has matured and begun to find herself as an individual and as an artist, she has become a hopeless romantic that sees the world through a lens of love first with an appreciation for her life experience. Much of her writing is a snapshot of her personal triumphs and tribulations, loves and losses, and successes and failures. Sydney pulls her fans into her life and through her own experiences, speaks to each individual. She celebrates the victories in one song and then offers comfort for losses in the next. Without intention, Sydney's style was formed in such a manner that her fans can relate to her through her message and appreciate the creative production that causes her melodies to play in the listeners mind long after the last note.



Sydney is also true to the causes that she embraces. A long time performer for our United States Veterans, she has performed for them at MACV/Tribute Fest for many years. She and her management team actively seek out opportunities to perform for the enjoyment of the men and women willing to sacrifice all for her and has been honored to play with the US Air Force Band in 2019.

The 2018 recipient of the Ray Wolffe Award, a scholarship through the Bluebird Foundation, she remains a strong supporter contributing on their Christmas By The Lake CD, an honor she has received for six consecutive years. Taking on yet one more cause, she accepted the role of ambassador for SOS 4 Life, an organization created to provide support for youths and young adults that have been affected by many forms of bullying. Offering another piece of herself, she has spoken out against bullying and given some of the experiences she overcame in her younger years to serve as a beacon for those in need of support.



Sydney began gaining traction in 2021 with her debut release, Fallin, which opened the doors to Nashville. She paired with legendary musician and producer Kent Wells for multiple unreleased singles since. Despite the global challenges, Sydney found opportunities to perform throughout the summer of 2021 as well as connecting with multiple media sources to further establish her brand and herself as an artist and she looks forward to releasing singles throughout 2022 culminating in her debut album.



Sydney has positioned herself to break out in 2022. She continued the work from 2021 and was rewarded to be a featured artist, with multiple performances, at 2022's CRS in Nashville. Her presence on stage set Nashville abuzz with her being an artist to watch!



