"CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends" To Premiere Thursday, April 14th

CMT today revealed international, multi-platinum, GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes
will headline an upcoming installment of the iconic music series "CMT Crossroads." Featuring a powerhouse lineup of Ashley McBryde, Brandy
Clark, Carly Pearce
and Mickey Guyton, the all-female concert event celebrates Rimes' 25th career anniversary and recognizes the path she blazed forward for women in all genres. "CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes
& Friends" will premiere Thursday, April 14th at 8p/7c exclusively on CMT.
From one-of-a-kind performances of her biggest chart-topping, genre-bending hits alongside new songs, the 90-minute special brings Rimes together with the next generation of female artists who have been inspired and heavily influenced by her music. From commemorating Blue, the critically acclaimed album that first launched her to superstardom at the age of 13, to previewing new music from her forthcoming 19th studio album, god's work, "CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes
& Friends" pays tribute to her groundbreaking career and unforgettable music that continues to transcend the test of time.
"It was such a magical and surreal experience, celebrating the past 25 years of my music as a full installment of 'CMT Crossroads.' And to share the stage with women who are each, so unique and truly standing in their own magnificence, to get to hear firsthand how I have, in some special way, influenced their artistry... it was humbling and special," said LeAnn Rimes, who recently announced her upcoming tour, the story... so far, in support of her 25th music anniversary and forthcoming album, god's work. "This is such an expansive year for me, from my new album release later this year to my upcoming tour, and I could not think of a better way to kick it all off than to celebrate the past, present and future with this memorable show."
"What better way to celebrate LeAnn's music and legacy than to bring together those who credit LeAnn for inspiring their own careers," said Margaret
Comeaux, Executive Producer & Senior Vice President, Production, CMT. "The reciprocal admiration amongst these women is more than evident throughout filming, and makes for a truly magical connection on stage in this special extended episode of CMT Crossroads."
Rimes holds an extensive history with CMT, from the premiere of her first hit music video for "Blue" to her show-stopping tribute to Reba at the first-ever "CMT Giants" taping, the list goes on. A 3x CMT Music
Awards nominee, Rimes first took home her first trophy in 2008 ("Collaborative Video of the Year" with Bon Jovi) and has shared many unforgettable performances on CMT stages throughout her career, including a world premiere of "Swingin'
" and outstanding performance of "Nothin' Better To Do
" at past CMT Music
Awards. Rimes also previously teamed up with British soul singer Joss Stone
for a highly praised "CMT Crossroads" episode.
"CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes
& Friends" will premiere during the first-ever CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK, featuring all-new original programming culminating with the "CMT Music
Awards Extended Cut" featuring 30 extra minutes of bonus content and performances on Friday, April 15th at 8p/7c. Additional details on the week-long CMT programming event to be announced at a later date.
"CMT Crossroads" illustrates the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres. Each episode features a different set of stars playing together, swapping stories and sharing their common love of music. The series debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello
and Lucinda Williams
and since has showcased dream musical partnerships including Ray Charles
and Travis
Tritt; Bon Jovi
and Sugarland; Kelly
Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard
and Taylor Swift; Sting
and Vince Gill; John Mayer
and Keith Urban; Mumford & Sons
and Emmylou Harris; Steven Tyler
and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks
and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry
and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys
and Maren Morris; Halsey
and Kelsea Ballerini, and most recently, "CMT Crossroads: Nelly
& Friends" featuring Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco
Brown and BRELAND.
"CMT Crossroads: Leann Rimes & Friends" is executive produced by CMT's Margaret
Comeaux and Switched On Entertainment's John Hamlin. The Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino. Leslie
Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent; Shanna
Strassberg is Talent Producer.
LeAnn Rimes
is an international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter who has sold more than 48 million units globally, won 2 Grammy(R) Awards; 12 Billboard Music
Awards; 2 World Music
Awards; 3 Academy of Country Music
Awards; 2 Country Music
Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won "Best New Artist" making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy(R) Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win "Artist of the Year" at the Billboard Music
Awards.
Out of the 42 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, LeAnn's ballad "How Do I Live
" holds the record as Billboard's Hot 100 all-time #1 hit by a female artist and continues to rank #4 on Billboard's "Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Song." 15 of her multi-genre singles are top-10 hits, including "Can't Fight the Moonlight," which went #1 in 11 countries.
In 2017, the world-renowned singer released her 16th studio RCA UK/Thirty Tigers album, Remnants, which debuted at # 4 on Billboard's Independent Album Chart, peaked at #3 on iTunes (R) overall charts in its first week, garnered two #1 Billboard Dance hits with "Long Live Love
" and "LovE is LovE is LovE," and one Top 5 hit with "Love Line." In the fall of 2018, Rimes revealed a new EP for her fans titled Re-Imagined that featured five new versions of some of her record-breaking hits, including an epic duet with the music icon Stevie Nicks. Most recently, the Grammy-winning superstar unveiled her first-ever LIVE recording as an exclusive vinyl release in honor of the 2019 Record Store Day titled "Rimes: Live at Gruene Hall" where Rimes celebrated music of all genres.
The powerhouse vocalist lit up television screens throughout the 2018 holiday season as she starred and served as an Executive Producer in Hallmark's "It's Christmas, Eve," which earned the highest TV original movie debut to-date for the channel premiering to over 4.3 million viewers. In 2020, Rimes shined the brightest and won season four of FOX's The Masked Singer, with Entertainment Weekly stating that she delivered "... the most beautiful performance in the history of The Masked Singer." Most recently, she served as the inspiration judge on the Discovery+ competition series, Meet Your Makers Showdown, which started streaming November 2021.
Passionate about using her voice to help heal the world, LeAnn was honored with the Ally of Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign for her over 20 years of support of equal rights, the 2019 HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy, and 2009 ACM Humanitarian Award, among other recognitions. She continues to channel her voice in new ways, releasing CHANT: The Human & The Holy (EverLe Records / Thirty Tigers), which spent 5 weeks at #1 on iTunes New Age Chart, as well as her iHeartRadio mental health and wholeness podcast, Wholly Human, that brings her lifestyle blog, Soul of EverLe, to life. Going into its third season, Wholly Human reached #2 on iTunes Health & Fitness Chart and placed in the Top 35 overall for podcasts worldwide. LeAnn is now celebrating her 25th anniversary as a recording artist, commemorating the release of her debut album "Blue," and will release her next studio album, god's work, in 2022.