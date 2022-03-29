Doctor Who's Legend Of The Sea Devils Set To Air On Easter Sunday

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) The BBC has confirmed that Legend of the Sea Devils - the second in a trio of Doctor Who specials airing in 2022 - will land on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday April 17.



The above teaser image for the special has also been released and is available alongside other imagery via www.bbcpictures.co.uk



In a swashbuckling special adventure, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) come face to fin with one of the Doctor's oldest adversaries: the Sea Devils. Why has legendary pirate queen Madam Ching come searching for a lost treasure? What terrifying forces lurk beneath the oceans of the nineteenth century? And did Yaz really have to dress Dan up as a pirate?

Further transmission details will be announced in due course.



