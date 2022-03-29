Bonuses For New Hao's Special Works Race Series And Time Trials On PS 5 And Xbox Series X|S



To find Hao's Workshop location in GTA Online, you need to head to the LS Car Meet icon in Cypress Flat. This is to the southeast side of Los Santos, and we've indicated it on the map above - you can also scroll down the list of markers to highlight the LS Car Meet. Once inside the meet, move to the northeast corner of the warehouse to reach Hao's Mod Shop. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grand Theft Auto Online weekly events are bigger than ever with the game's arrival on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.During each event, players on the latest generation of consoles can take a new Hao's Premium Test Ride for a spin, attempt a personal best in Hao's Special Works Time Trials, and get even more bonuses and discounts.This comes in addition to all the bonuses, discounts, and special weekly event offerings available to players across all versions of GTA Online.How to start GTA Online Hao's Special Works:Not long after you start GTA Online on PS5 or Xbox Series X, you'll receive a phone call from Hao to introduce you to his Special Works service, after which an icon for Hao's Vehicle will appear on your map. Go to this location and interact with the marker to open Hao's garage, where you'll find a heavily modified Grotti Turismo Classic and get behind the wheel. Hao will challenge you to an epic checkpoint time trial around the city, and if you can beat his time of 08:10.00 then you'll unlock the GTA Online Hao's Special Works services for use. As a bonus, players transferring from PS4 or Xbox One will also be able to claim a fully upgraded Karin S95 for free after this point, and receive the Dark Purple Pearl and Red Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paints.Where is Hao's Workshop in GTA Online:To find Hao's Workshop location in GTA Online, you need to head to the LS Car Meet icon in Cypress Flat. This is to the southeast side of Los Santos, and we've indicated it on the map above - you can also scroll down the list of markers to highlight the LS Car Meet. Once inside the meet, move to the northeast corner of the warehouse to reach Hao's Mod Shop.



