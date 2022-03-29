Top Features All The Best Slots Should Offer

|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Hot Songs Around The World
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
363 entries in 21 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
644 entries in 27 charts
Shivers
Ed Sheeran
606 entries in 27 charts
Abcdefu
Gayle
375 entries in 26 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
805 entries in 25 charts
Easy On Me
Adele
502 entries in 28 charts
Moth To A Flame
Swedish House Mafia & Weeknd
224 entries in 22 charts
Take My Breath
Weeknd
261 entries in 24 charts
Pepas
Farruko
379 entries in 19 charts
Stay
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
773 entries in 26 charts
Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran
848 entries in 28 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
254 entries in 23 charts
Thats What I Want
Lil Nas X
301 entries in 20 charts
Most read news of the week
Rick Astley Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of His Landmark Multi-Platinum 1987 Debut Whenever You Need Somebody With Reissued And Enhanced
Legendary Country Rockers The North Star Band, The Band That Time Forgot, Reunite For New Album "Then & Now"
Aldo Nova Digs Deep Into 'The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage' With Newly Released Single And Video; Clip Casts Aldo Nova As The "King Of Deceit" From Rock Opera EP
Spring Awakening Music Festival 10th Anniversary (#SAMF10) At United Center In Chicago, July 8-10, 2022