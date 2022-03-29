Top Features All The Best Slots Should Offer

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Before playing any slot online, be sure to check that it offers top features like those listed right here. There are certain things that the most popular online slots tend to have that help them stand out. Before you decide to rush into playing an online slot game in the best high roller online casino , it may be worth exploring the options in front of you. Allow us to explain the top feature all the best slots should offer you and become confident that you're playing one of the leading games on the net. Here's what you need to know…

Check That RTP Rate

We all want to play fair slots. If you want to play the fairest slot games out there, there is a relatively straightforward way to check that. Simply head over to a casino and slot review site and look for details on the RTP rate. This will tell you how much of each bet the casino keeps for themselves (the edge) and how much they put back into a pot for all players to win (the RTP rate). It's a theoretical percentage, but it puts you in the ballpark. Anything above 95% is common, but we'd say that the industry now sees 96% as the norm.

Top Features with No Added Costs

We understand that it is all the rage to play buy-a-bonus slots. However, you shouldn't really need to do that. Some shady software providers are deliberately keeping features outside of the games, so you must pay to use them. If you scout around on the net, you'll undoubtedly find many "similar" games, sometimes known as clones, that offer you all these features for free as part of a standard bet. Never pay extra for something that comes as standard in another slot.

Fair Ways to Win Jackpots

We're about done with the old-fashioned way of pocketing jackpot prizes. Your chances of landing five jackpot icons (that serve no other purpose) on a single payline (and it had to be specific) and with a maximum bet are gone. Today's best jackpot slots should offer you either random jackpot prizes (where you can win with any sort of bet), or bonus-round triggered prizes, with a fortune wheel or something similar determining your success. In the latter, it is common to see several prizes available, ensuring that even players with low stakes get a chance to win.

Getting Rid of Per Payline Stakes

We don't like to see the "old way" of stakes based on a per payline ratio. This often meant that you were paying more to win the same amount. For instance, a 30-line slot would cost 0.30 per spin (at its cheapest) if you played with all thirty lines. However, 243 ways to win games (which don't allow you to adjust lines) offer you 243 lines for the same rate. As a general rule (excluding book slots and their ten lines), we'd avoid any 25 or 30-line slot that lets you tinker with paylines. You can get way more ways to win for the same price if you look elsewhere.