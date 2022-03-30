Country Music Star, Kelsea Ballerini, Is The Newest Face Of COVERGIRL!





After making history as the only female country artist to log three consecutive number one singles from a debut album, Kelsea is excited to take on her new role as a COVERGIRL. "I've been a fan of COVERGIRL for as long as I can remember. I've always had an iconic tube of COVERGIRL mascara in my makeup bag, and I even wrote in my journal at age 14 that one day I dreamed of being a COVERGIRL. Makeup is another creative outlet for me, and I've always said if I wasn't doing music, I would probably be a makeup artist! I'm excited and honored to partner with COVERGIRL, and I can't wait to share more about my favorite products from the brand," says Ballerini.



Originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, throughout all of her many achievements, Ballerini has remained true-to-herself and relatable to fans and beauty aficionados everywhere. Ballerini began songwriting as a child and released her first studio album in 2015. She has since gone on to have major chart-topping success, with 25 gold and platinum certifications from the RIAA to date, garnered multiple GRAMMY Award nominations, a long list of award wins including most recently two CMA Awards in 2021, all accumulating to more than four billion total streams. Expanding her sphere of influence, she released her first original book of poetry Feel Your Way Through in 2021.

"We are thrilled to welcome



Ballerini will be the face of a yet-to-be-announced collection from COVERGIRL, coming this Spring, and will be joining the brand in a multi-year partnership.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) COVERGIRL today announced GRAMMY nominated and multiple ACM and CMA Award winning artist Kelsea Ballerini as the brand's newest COVERGIRL. The multiplatinum songwriter and producer has emerged as one of the most acclaimed and talked-about artists in country music and is best known for her seven #1 songs at Country Radio.After making history as the only female country artist to log three consecutive number one singles from a debut album, Kelsea is excited to take on her new role as a COVERGIRL. "I've been a fan of COVERGIRL for as long as I can remember. I've always had an iconic tube of COVERGIRL mascara in my makeup bag, and I even wrote in my journal at age 14 that one day I dreamed of being a COVERGIRL. Makeup is another creative outlet for me, and I've always said if I wasn't doing music, I would probably be a makeup artist! I'm excited and honored to partner with COVERGIRL, and I can't wait to share more about my favorite products from the brand," says Ballerini.Originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, throughout all of her many achievements, Ballerini has remained true-to-herself and relatable to fans and beauty aficionados everywhere. Ballerini began songwriting as a child and released her first studio album in 2015. She has since gone on to have major chart-topping success, with 25 gold and platinum certifications from the RIAA to date, garnered multiple GRAMMY Award nominations, a long list of award wins including most recently two CMA Awards in 2021, all accumulating to more than four billion total streams. Expanding her sphere of influence, she released her first original book of poetry Feel Your Way Through in 2021."We are thrilled to welcome Kelsea Ballerini into the COVERGIRL family. She is a lover of beauty, constantly experimenting with fun makeup looks as part of her creativity. Kelsea expresses her true self on and off the stage and lends her voice to causes that are important to her, like using cruelty-free beauty products, a value we at COVERGIRL hold close as a Leaping Bunny certified brand. We're so excited to have Kelsea join an iconic line up COVERGIRLs who share the same passion for accessibility, inclusivity and individuality," says Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty, at Coty, home to COVERGIRL.Ballerini will be the face of a yet-to-be-announced collection from COVERGIRL, coming this Spring, and will be joining the brand in a multi-year partnership. Kelsea Ballerini has consistently made history. With the release of her debut album The First Time (Black River), she became "the only female country artist to hit #1 with her first three consecutive singles from a debut album." She has logged four back-to-back Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, including the platinum-selling The First Time [2015], gold-selling Unapologetically [2017], gold-selling kelsea [2020], and ballerini [2020]. With 25 certifications from the RIAA to date, her catalog boasts a string of essential smashes such as the double-platinum " Miss Me More " and "Peter Pan," the recently certified platinum "hole in the bottle" with Shania Twain and "half of my hometown" feat. Kenny Chesney, which marked Kelsea's seventh #1. Among dozens of accolades thus far, she has garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, won two ACM Awards, two CMA Awards, took home the iHeartRadio Music Awards honor for "Best New Artist," and received multiple career nominations from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Awards and People's Choice Awards. Most recently, Kelsea led the field for 2022 CMT Music Awards nominations with three nominations for "Video of The Year," "Collaborative Video of The Year" and "CMT Performance of The Year." She also earned a nomination for "Music Event of the Year" for the 2022 ACM Awards as both artist and producer of "half of my hometown" feat. Kenny Chesney. This marks Kelsea's first ACM nomination as a producer. She concluded 2021 as the "#3 most-played female artist on country radio" and CMT "Artist of the Year" in addition to picking up "Musical Event of the Year" and "Video of the Year" at the CMA Awards for the gold-certified "half of my hometown" feat. Kenny Chesney. Expanding her sphere of influence, she released her first original book of poetry Feel Your Way Through, and Dolly Parton tapped her to star in the audiobook of Run, Rose, Run. It's no wonder NPR proclaimed, "Kelsea Ballerini is definitely one of the most influential women in country right now… she's defining the sound of the genre." She also was inducted as a member of the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2019. At the time, she notably was the Opry's youngest member, in its nearly 100-year history, since being founded in 1925. Kelsea Ballerini is ready to continue making history in 2022 and beyond.



