Revelation Ground By Rachael Sage - 1st April 2022 Imelda May Tour - 2nd April 2022





After a two-year-long break since the release of her 14th studio album, 'Character', the ever-prolific singer/ songwriter Rachael Sage is back and stronger than ever as she unveils the emotionally poignant single 'Revelation Ground'. Released in the UK on the 1st of April, 'Revelation Ground' becomes a pivotal point in Rachael Sage's dynamic career, showcasing a climactic moment in her songwriting and production abilities. Featuring two versions mixed by Grammy Award-winning Andy Zulla, 'Revelation Ground' will feature a host of different interpretations, including the original single, a band version, a chamber mix, a folk mix, and an instrumental version.



Centred around her iconic poetic lyricism and raw delicate vocal melodies, the single intertwines familiar '60s folk with a flourishing reminder of life's virtues and beauty. 'Revelation Ground' is a blossoming sense of optimism and resilience, pushing through the concrete barriers of the disheartening gloom that has come from the past two years. Packed with luscious acoustic instrumentation, the single acts as a symbolic token of the beauty that still engulfs our world.



Sage explains, "I thought about the lyrics to "Turn, Turn, Turn", inspired of course by the Old



Previously, Rachael Sage has shared the stage with an incredible eclectic array of household names like

Lucius, Judy Collins, A Great Big World,



Founding her own independent record label over two decades ago, MPress Records has become a bespoke platform to release over 20 of her own EPs and albums. MPress Records has also become the home to an array of innovative artists such as Seth Glier,



Tour dates:

2/4/22 Rhyl PAVILION THEATRE

4/4/22 BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL

5/4/22 NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

6/4/22 YORK YORK BARBICAN

8/4/22 CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

9/4/22 SOUTHAMPTON O2 GUILDHALL

10/4/22 BRIGHTON BRIGHTON DOME

12/4/22 BATH THE FORUM

13/4/22 SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILION

14/4/22 LONDON PALLADIUM

16/4/22 EDINBURGH ASSEMBLY ROOMS

17/4/22 GLASGOW ROYAL CONCERT HALL

18/4/22 MANCHESTER BRIDGEWATER HALL

20/4/22 SWANSEA BRANGWYN HALL

1/5/22 BELFAST WATERFRONT HALL

2/5/22 DERRY MILLENNIUM FORUM

3/5/22 DROGHEDA THE TLT

5/5/22 GALWAY LEISURELAND THEATRE

6/5/22 LIMERICK UNIVERSITY CONCERT HALL

7/5/22 KILLARNEY INEC ARENA

9/5/22 CORK OPERA HOUSE

10/5/22 CORK OPERA HOUSE

11/5/22 WEXFORD NATIONAL OPERA HOUSE

13/5/22 DUBLIN VICAR STREET

14/5/22 DUBLIN VICAR STREET

15/5/22 DUBLIN VICAR STREET



Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and poet Rachael Sage has released over 20 albums and EPs of empowered alt-folk-pop on her own label MPress Records, since first bursting onto New York's East Village music scene. Described by Pop Magazine as "an icon of the indie music scene...and an outspoken advocate for social justice", Sage has toured with an eclectic list of artists including Beth Hart,

www.facebook.com/rachaelsagepage

www.instagram.com/rachael_sage

www.youtube.com/rachaelsage

twitter.com/rachaelsage

