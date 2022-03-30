Blue Note New York Announces 11th Annual Sony Presents Blue Note Jazz Festival





Since 1981, Blue Note Jazz Club has been a cultural institution in New York City and one of the premiere jazz clubs in the world. Blue Note strives to preserve the history of jazz, and the club is a place where progression and innovation - the foundations of jazz - are encouraged and practiced on a nightly basis. In addition to the main acts that feature the likes of Robert Glasper, Pat Metheny, Christain McBride, Joshua Redman, Ron Carter and Chris Botti, Blue Note regularly showcases up-and-coming jazz, soul, hip-hop, R&B and funk artists. After 40 years of success, Blue Note continues to carry the torch for jazz into the 21st century in the cultural heart of New York, Greenwich Village. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Blue Note New York announces the 11th Annual Sony Presents Blue Note Jazz Festival. The festival kicks off on June 1 with a free show in Washington Square Park headlined by Robert Glasper in association with Washington Square Park Conservancy. This marks the start of Blue Note's partnership with the Conservancy and the return of large scale live music in the park.Taking place at major venues across New York City, including Blue Note New York, Sony Hall, The Town Hall, and SummerStage in Central Park, this year's festival features performances from George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Chris Botti, Charles Lloyd, Macy Gray, Kenny G, Al Di Meola, Madeleine Peyroux, Dave Holland & Kenny Barron, Robert Cray, Kenny Garrett, José James, Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott), RAKIM with Ravi Coltrane, Bilal, DOMi & JD Beck, Dizzy Gillespie Big Band, Theo Croker and so many more legends, with a major headliner announcement on April 26."The Greenwich Village Jazz Festival was a big part of growing up in New York City, not only for me but for many New Yorkers. Bringing jazz music back to Washington Square Park after so many years under the Blue Note Jazz Festival name is an honor," says Steven Bensusan, President and Owner of Blue Note Entertainment Group told Variety. "I'm greatly looking forward to a renewed partnership with the Washington Square Park Conservancy and presenting Robert Glasper together in this historic location.""Music is an integral part of what makes Washington Square Park so special," says WSPC Deputy Director, Sheryl Woodruff. "Generations of New Yorkers have flocked to the Park to listen and play. We're incredibly excited to partner with a beloved Village institution such as the Blue Note on this not-to-miss concert. And there's no better artist to headline than Robert Glasper, who spent his formative years in this very community. We couldn't imagine a better way to celebrate our 10th Anniversary year than to help bring Jazz Fest to Washington Square Park!""This year's Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York presents an exceptional range and depth of artistry. We're excited and proud to present a diverse lineup within different settings and at venues featuring the most established, iconic and influential artists as well as the next generation of cutting edge progressive artists at venues ranging from Washington Square Park, Central Park to the Blue Note Jazz Club in Greenwich Village and more," says Alex Kurland, Director of Programming, "We are grateful again to bring a tasteful city-wide music festival to the culture of New York City."The European Sounds Series returns to the Blue Note Jazz Festival this summer with weekend brunch shows at Blue Note New York, featuring international acts representing Switzerland, Estonia, Romania, Spain, France, Poland, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Finland, and Germany. The series will kick-off with Grégoire Maret and Romain Collin. The European Sounds Series is presented in partnership with the European Union Delegation to the United Nations. Tickets can be purchased at: www.bluenotejazzfestival.com.Since 1981, Blue Note Jazz Club has been a cultural institution in New York City and one of the premiere jazz clubs in the world. Blue Note strives to preserve the history of jazz, and the club is a place where progression and innovation - the foundations of jazz - are encouraged and practiced on a nightly basis. In addition to the main acts that feature the likes of Robert Glasper, Pat Metheny, Christain McBride, Joshua Redman, Ron Carter and Chris Botti, Blue Note regularly showcases up-and-coming jazz, soul, hip-hop, R&B and funk artists. After 40 years of success, Blue Note continues to carry the torch for jazz into the 21st century in the cultural heart of New York, Greenwich Village.



