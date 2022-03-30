The National Announce 2022 North American Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The National
has announced its first North American tour since the fall of 2019, beginning July 15 at the Pitchfork Festival in Chicago. The tour includes headlining appearances at a number of new festivals, including the Outlandia Music
festival in Bellevue, Neb., the Day In Day Out festival in Seattle and the Sound on Sound festival in Bridgeport, Ct., as well as shows originally scheduled for 2020 that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opening acts for the tour include Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus and Bartees Strange. Tickets go on sale April 1st at 10:00 AM local time.
"We are excited to finally share our full tour itinerary for summer 2022," The National
said. "The last couple years have given us ample time for reflection and rejuvenation. Summer 2022 is a time for reunion. We look forward to gathering with friends, old and new. United in music and light, suspended in time. We hope you can join us."
The National
has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from each ticket will benefit the PLUS1 Ukraine Relief Fund, supporting the people of Ukraine through effective grassroots nonprofits providing humanitarian aid, refugee support and access to critical information; and Buffalo String Works and their work to ignite personal and community leadership through accessible, youth-centered music education.
The National
will also perform throughout Europe
this summer, beginning May 30 in Paris. For full details, visit AmericanMary.com.
The National
2022 North American tour dates:
July 15: Chicago, IL- Union Park / Pitchfork Festival
July 17: Ottawa, ONT - LeBreton Flats / Ottawa Bluesfest
July 19: Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum
July 20: Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang
July 21: Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
July 22: Newport, RI - Fort Adams State
Park / Newport Folk Festival
Aug. 6: Edmonton, ALB - Gallagher Park / Edmonton Folk Festival
Aug. 7: Calgary, ALB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Aug. 8: Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug. 9: Ogden. UT - Ogden Amphitheater
Aug. 10: Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater
Aug. 12: Bellevue, NE - Falconwood Park / Outlandia Music
Festival
Aug. 14: Seattle, WA - Seattle Center / Day In Day Out Festival
Sept. 12: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 13: Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC
Sept. 14: Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field
Sept. 16: Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
Sept. 17: Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music
Park
Sept. 18: Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State
Park
Sept. 19: Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz
Hall for the Performing Arts
Sept. 22: Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Sept. 24: Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University
Sept. 25: Bridgeport, CT - Seaside Park / Sound on Sound Festival