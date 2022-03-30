The National Announce 2022 North American Dates





Sept. 25: Bridgeport, CT - Seaside Park / Sound on Sound Festival New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The National has announced its first North American tour since the fall of 2019, beginning July 15 at the Pitchfork Festival in Chicago. The tour includes headlining appearances at a number of new festivals, including the Outlandia Music festival in Bellevue, Neb., the Day In Day Out festival in Seattle and the Sound on Sound festival in Bridgeport, Ct., as well as shows originally scheduled for 2020 that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Opening acts for the tour include Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus and Bartees Strange. Tickets go on sale April 1st at 10:00 AM local time."We are excited to finally share our full tour itinerary for summer 2022," The National said. "The last couple years have given us ample time for reflection and rejuvenation. Summer 2022 is a time for reunion. We look forward to gathering with friends, old and new. United in music and light, suspended in time. We hope you can join us."The National has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from each ticket will benefit the PLUS1 Ukraine Relief Fund, supporting the people of Ukraine through effective grassroots nonprofits providing humanitarian aid, refugee support and access to critical information; and Buffalo String Works and their work to ignite personal and community leadership through accessible, youth-centered music education.The National will also perform throughout Europe this summer, beginning May 30 in Paris. For full details, visit AmericanMary.com.The National 2022 North American tour dates:July 15: Chicago, IL- Union Park / Pitchfork FestivalJuly 17: Ottawa, ONT - LeBreton Flats / Ottawa BluesfestJuly 19: Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne MuseumJuly 20: Cooperstown, NY - Brewery OmmegangJuly 21: Portland, ME - Thompson's PointJuly 22: Newport, RI - Fort Adams State Park / Newport Folk FestivalAug. 6: Edmonton, ALB - Gallagher Park / Edmonton Folk FestivalAug. 7: Calgary, ALB - Southern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumAug. 8: Missoula, MT - KettleHouse AmphitheaterAug. 9: Ogden. UT - Ogden AmphitheaterAug. 10: Dillon, CO - Dillon AmphitheaterAug. 12: Bellevue, NE - Falconwood Park / Outlandia Music FestivalAug. 14: Seattle, WA - Seattle Center / Day In Day Out FestivalSept. 12: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks AmphitheatreSept. 13: Kansas City, MO - Grinders KCSept. 14: Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival FieldSept. 16: Milwaukee, WI - Riverside TheaterSept. 17: Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music ParkSept. 18: Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State ParkSept. 19: Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall for the Performing ArtsSept. 22: Boston, MA - RoadrunnerSept. 24: Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg UniversitySept. 25: Bridgeport, CT - Seaside Park / Sound on Sound Festival



