American Song Contest's Courtship - Debut New Single 'Million Dollar Smoothies'





A cheeky commentary on modern-day consumerism and chasing a life of opulence, the earworm track finds courtship. at their best, blending witty lyricism with their signature feel-good take on indie-pop. On the song, the band notes: "We wish we wrote a song criticizing others for buying expensive health drinks and skin care products, but that would be hypocritical because we do it to. Why does it seem to taste better when it costs more? And what is activated charcoal? All this and more, in our new single million dollar smoothies."



The American spin-off of the famed European song competition show Eurovision, American Song Contest is hosted by



"Million Dollar Smoothies" is the first release from courtship. in 2022 and is the latest taste of the band's forthcoming sophomore album, due for release later this year. The band began teasing the project in 2021 with a string of singles including "Prom," "Fuzzy," "80 in the friend zone," and a cover of "



First forming in 2016 by happy accident after meeting at an L.A. gig, members Micah



The band released their debut album in 2016, Denial In Paradise, featuring hits such as "Tell Me Tell Me" and "Sunroof." The album's tracks have amassed a collective 50 million+ streams on Spotify alone and drew love from the likes of Billboard, NME, and Zane Lowe on Apple



The boys spent the last few years on the road, touring with artists such as Dayglow, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, indie-pop duo courtship. have released their brand new single, "Million Dollar Smoothies," a track which they debuted live last night representing the state of Oregon on the new NBC show, American Song Contest. Watch the lyric video for the new single below!A cheeky commentary on modern-day consumerism and chasing a life of opulence, the earworm track finds courtship. at their best, blending witty lyricism with their signature feel-good take on indie-pop. On the song, the band notes: "We wish we wrote a song criticizing others for buying expensive health drinks and skin care products, but that would be hypocritical because we do it to. Why does it seem to taste better when it costs more? And what is activated charcoal? All this and more, in our new single million dollar smoothies."The American spin-off of the famed European song competition show Eurovision, American Song Contest is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson and features 56 states and territories competing for America's best original song. Notable competitors include Macy Gray, Alan Stone, Michael Bolton, Sisqo, The Crystal Method, and Jewel. After last night's performance, courtship. awaits whether or not they will advance to the semi-finals, decided by public viewer voting. The results will be announced on the April 4 episode."Million Dollar Smoothies" is the first release from courtship. in 2022 and is the latest taste of the band's forthcoming sophomore album, due for release later this year. The band began teasing the project in 2021 with a string of singles including "Prom," "Fuzzy," "80 in the friend zone," and a cover of " I Try " by Macy Gray, who coincidentally is now their American Song Contest competitor!First forming in 2016 by happy accident after meeting at an L.A. gig, members Micah Gordon and Eli Hirsch were both session musicians at the time, though quickly realized their collaborative magic while jamming in their downtime. But neither of them were singers - or so they thought. Eli, who is self-taught and grew up playing in Portland pop-punk bands, recognized the true virtuoso in his new bandmate. "Micah, you can sing!" Micah is a classically-trained jazz pianist and was influenced by Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Miles Davis; Eli grew up with the likes of Blink-182, Passion Pit and Weezer.The band released their debut album in 2016, Denial In Paradise, featuring hits such as "Tell Me Tell Me" and "Sunroof." The album's tracks have amassed a collective 50 million+ streams on Spotify alone and drew love from the likes of Billboard, NME, and Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.The boys spent the last few years on the road, touring with artists such as Dayglow, Passion Pit, the Hunna, Weezer, The Wombats, Magic City Hippies and Night Riots.



