Maxwell Tops Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay Radio Charts With #1 Single 'OFF'

5/8 Miami, FL - FTX Arena¨. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This week, Maxwell's "OFF" captures the #1 slot on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart. The placement marks the R&B star's eighth #1 Billboard Adult R&B Airplay single and 15th top ten hit throughout his illustrious career, further heightening anticipation for the arrival of his forthcoming album, blacksummers'NIGHT.The prolific crooner, receives similar accolades from Mediabase, reaching #1 on the site's Urban AC chart. The single also finds a top #30 position on the Billboard Hot R&B and R&B/Hip Hop Airplay charts."OFF," the slow-burning single - teeming with the soul singer's signature seductive spirit - pairs his instantly recognizable vocals with longtime creative partner Hod David's simmering production and intoxicating instrumentals. Rolling Stone hailed it as "a probing ballad full of bass slink and Prince-like vocal flourishes."The #1 single follows Maxwell's GRAMMY-Award winning and Billboard R&B chart topper " Lake By The Ocean " off his 2016 album, blackSUMMERS'night. His additional #1 singles include: "Lifetime," "Fire We Make" Alicia Keys (feat. Maxwell), "Fortunate," "Fistful Of Tears," "Bad Habits," and "Pretty Wings."As Maxwell reaches a halfway point on his NIGHT Tour, he continues to receive an outpouring of support from fans and critics alike, with sold out tour dates in several major cities. In his next round of shows, Maxwell will take the stage in D.C., Los Angeles, and his hometown of Brooklyn, NY. Joined by illustrious R&B legends Joe and Anthony Hamilton, the dynamic trio offers powerful performances, with a seasoned and inimitable command of the stage.Tickets for his upcoming NIGHT Arena tour dates with Anthony Hamilton and Joe are available for purchase. Maxwell has partnered with the Black Promoters Collective - the preeminent coalition of African American independent promoters for this expansive Spring run. Renowned for providing an unforgettable live experience, this tour is one of the biggest and boldest of the year. Maxwell received the " Legend " Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards where he accepted the honor while expressing his lasting gratitude to his most trusted creative confidants and all the artists who paved the way for his remarkable career.Tour Dates3/30 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center4/1 Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall4/2 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena4/6 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena4/7 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse4/9 Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena4/10 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena4/15 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum4/16 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena5/7 Tampa, FL - Amelie Arena5/8 Miami, FL - FTX Arena¨.



