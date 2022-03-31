Three-Time Grammy Award-Winning And Multi-Platinum-Selling Artist Pentatonix To Perform At Atlantis Paradise Island Over Easter Weekend





Last summer, PARADISE ISLAND, THE BAHAMAS (Top40 Charts) Atlantis Paradise Island, the leader in delivering live entertainment experiences in the Caribbean, announces three-time GRAMMY AWARD-winning and multi-platinum quintet, Pentatonix, to perform at the resort's Casuarina Beach on Saturday, April 16. Timed with Easter weekend and Spring Break, the performance is part of Atlantis' legendary Atlantis LIVE platform and will feature a mix of Pentatonix's new music and classic group hits, including "Sing," "Bohemian Rhapsody," and "Hallelujah." A portion of the proceeds from the concert will support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization, with the mission of saving marine life and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pentatonix to our slice of paradise this Spring," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis, Paradise Island. "We are passionate about bringing exclusive events and live entertainment directly to our guests and community, as a way for them to connect more intimately with artists they know and love. Pentatonix creates lifelong memories for their extensive fan base, so partnering with them for this special concert spectacular was a natural fit for us."

Tickets are now on sale via Atlantis LIVE. Tickets range from $79.00 to $259.00 for VVIP seating.

A three-time GRAMMY AWARD recipient, Pentatonix is a global a cappella sensation that has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold-out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts over 19 million subscribers, yielding more than 5 billion video views. Pentatonix has had two #1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Chart - 2015's gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That's Christmas To Me. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum, gold-selling albums, singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three-holiday specials on NBC, and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

Guests of Atlantis Paradise Island can expect an unrivaled vacation experience. With close to 200 acres of wide-open spaces, five distinct properties, diverse dining, endless shopping, five miles of white sand beaches and tranquil waters, Aquaventure water park with multiple one-of-a-kind pools, slides, and river rides, and the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, Atlantis Paradise Island offers travelers a destination of immersive programming connecting guests to the rich environment, history, art, people, cuisine, and festivities of The Bahamas. Please visit Atlantis LIVE for ticket information and atlantisbahamas.com for room reservations and details about Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF). For more information about traveling to The Bahamas, visit Bahamas.com.

Last summer, Pentatonix released their At Home EP, which featured new arrangements of " Blinding Lights " (The Weeknd), "when the party's over" (Billie Eilish), " Break My Heart " (Dua Lipa), and " Dreams " (The Cranberries), before releasing two original songs, " Happy Now " and "Be My Eyes" (from their album, The Lucky Ones), as well as an arrangement and video for Tears for Fears' "Mad World." The quintet also celebrated the end of 2020 with a new holiday collection, We Need A Little Christmas, a performance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and NBC's New Year's Eve broadcast. Most recently, Pentatonix released their new original album, The Lucky Ones, in February of 2021 and The Lucky Ones Deluxe in September of 2021.




