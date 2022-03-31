Thelia Shares Stunning New Video For 'Mmental Pictures'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Orleans alt-pop artist Thelia (born Cally Nielsen) returns with the entrancing new single 'Mental Pictures' taken from her upcoming debut EP 'About Time'. A full range of powerful female creators inform this project. From Ashe's detailed storytelling to Florence and the Machine's effervescent tone shifts; to Sylvan Esso's distinct, electronic synths to Léon's captivating timbre, Thelia's euphonious personality and musical palette is ever-expanding as she continues to experiment and develop her already strikingly distinct artistic voice.



Bittersweet, poignant, and catchy, 'Mental Pictures' is full of innovative production that showcases Thelia's impeccable ear for creating dreamy and musically mature soundscapes. Lush synth pads, chopped vocal samples, and tight electronic drums deftly underpin Thelia's silky, effortlessly precise vocal delivery as the track builds towards a breathtaking climax.



Regarding the new single, Thelia offers these words to listeners:

"'Mental Pictures' is about holding onto the tenderness of the small in-between moments because at any second they could be stripped from us. Just because life ends in death doesn't mean we have to be afraid of loving someone deeply or feeling intense heartbreak; with the ability to feel profound love, we also have the capacity to feel great pain. So we should honor the moments we have with the ones we love while we're on this plane together."



The new single 'Mental Pictures' and the full EP 'About Time' are both out now

www.facebook.com/theliamusic

www.instagram.com/thelia



