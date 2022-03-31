Country Breakthrough Amanda Stewart Returns With New Single 'Roots'





Amandastewartmusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bozeman, MT Country artist Amanda Stewart is back with her new single 'Roots' taken from her upcoming debut album 'Miss American Lie'. Following the release of her debut single 'Feeding Frenzy' at the beginning of 2022, Amanda has gone from strength to strength having released the recent single 'More Than A Good Cry' and established her unique blend of Americana, Pop and Country. Now back with the next single taken from the album, Amanda is once again showcasing her abilities as a songwriter and performer.Showcasing her country, pop and americana influences, the Tim Bruns (worked with the like ofs Phillip Phillips, Boy Named Banjo, Grizfolk, Neffex, and Devon Gilfillian and had music featured on American Idol, Nashville, NBA on ABC, and Manifest) produced new single 'Roots' is an driving, upbeat Rock infused Country-Pop single with driving guitar riffs and Amanda's stylistic emotive intense vocal delivery. With an earworm vocal line that sticks with you well after the first listen and a warm mix of bass, drums, organs, acoustic and electric guitars, 'Roots' is both commercially accessible and musically explosive.Speaking more about 'Roots', Amanda explains: "When sitting down to write " Roots ", Kyshona Armstrong and I both found we had something in common - a deep rooted connection to our families. We both love our families more than anything, and we also both realized how much we had in common with them - the good and the not so good.'Roots' is about realizing that the apple doesn't always fall far from the tree. You can try to branch out, but the truth is, we will always be rooted in family. I am so proud of my family, and what they've overcome. I love them, and am happy to see my Roots grow."Following a string of live dates including opening slots for Jordan Davis (known for the number one country single " Buy Dirt " with Luke a Bryan) and for Jennifer Nettles (from the Country band, Sugarland), Amanda Stewart has been building momentum as she prepares to launch her debut album. An album which has been a long time in the making. Writing songs all about her struggles in life with love, mental health and decisions, Amanda has a song that relates to every Country fan. Her astonishing vocals stand out from the crowd as she puts an exciting and modern twist on a nostalgic entwined genre. With her album arriving very soon, expect to hear more of this rising singer-songwriter with limitless potential..facebook.com/amandastewartmusicwww.instagram.com/amandastewartmusic/?hl=enwww.youtube.com/watch?v=19V0nE3pwPUopen.spotify.com/artist/7Cl0cbWrNEtrjqWR9srbs7?si=c7ihYxptT1apIkhIAbT54gAmandastewartmusic.com



