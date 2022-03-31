Chapel Hart Restores Hometown Unity With New Video "Made For Me" Premieres Today With CMT Music





Website: https://www.chapelhart.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mississippi and Louisiana-rooted female country trio CHAPEL HART - Danica Hart, Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle - announces the premiere of their new video "Made For Me" today (March 30) at CMT.com. Watch the video here. The video is also premiering today on CMT Music (24/7 music video channel) with airtimes beginning at 6:40 a.m. E.T. and following throughout the day. CMT Music is in over 21 million homes."Made For Me," written by all three members of CHAPEL HART, is a story about the past, the present and going forward with a united feeling of love, redemption and healing. Noted for their sweet and Southern sound of country and soulful undertones with gospel roots, they wrote the song about the place, Poplarville, MS (population 2,845), where all three were raised and sang together throughout their youth at Hart's Chapel. They've since become a world-class recording and performing group who've released two albums and entertained fans around the world.This heartfelt "full-circle" story can only be told by these 2021 inductees into CMT's Next Women of Country, the institution that has been known to shine a light on up and coming female country artists such as Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBride and Gabby Barrett.CHAPEL HART recently traveled back to Poplarville to film the video for the joyous "Made For Me." It's a song about having big dreams in a small town. It's also about growing up in Poplarville (which incidentally was home to musician/artist Jimmy Buffett during his college years at Pearl River College) and leaving the past and the town's history behind (both good and bad) in search of those dreams."Prior to shooting the video," says Danica Hart, "we put on our very first concert 'Home Is Where the Hart Is' in our hometown of Poplarville, and the energy was right! We felt it only made sense to go ahead and shoot the video. We had support from the entire city. The song and video 'Made For Me' is about growing up in Poplarville and then eventually leaving to follow our dreams of being singers in the city of New Orleans. So it just seemed super fitting for us to shoot the video in Poplarville and New Orleans."You can feel the emotion of CHAPEL HART going home to Poplarville in the video. The girls were also presented with a " Key To The City " by the Mayor and the City Alderman, and a brief clip of that event is included in the video. Mayor Louise Smith shared, "We presented them with the Key To the City to honor their actions and contributions to our citizens. They came home to celebrate their success with us. Like other people throughout our nation, we needed some sunshine after COVID and the devastation it wreaked on us. They used the unifying power of their beautiful, creative music to help us express our innermost feelings and emotions." City Alderman Anne Gendusa Smith added, "These extraordinarily talented musical artists & women of integrity are excellent representatives of our city. Their music is healing and uniting to all kinds of people and their energy is so positive. Chapel Hart's music is about love and unity. It's what the world needs to follow."A group of people posing for a photo Description automatically generatedPhoto Credit: Linda DupontFront Row (L to R): (CH)Danica Hart, City Alderman Anne Smith Gendusa and Mayor Louise SmithBack Row (L to R): (CH Devynn Hart), Alderman Bobby Nestle, and (CH) Trea SwindleLink to watch video after 3/30/22 Here:This Mississippi trio's music has reached fans around the globe earning them the title of "International Group of the Year" as well as "International Song of the Year" for the single "You Can Have Him Jolene" in Scotland. They were also nominated in multiple categories by the British CMAs including "Group of the Year" and "Album of the Year" for their sophomore release The Girls Are Back In Town.CHAPEL HART has a natural ability to make people join together in song and dance and in their live performances. They often note music's incredible power to unite people of all nationalities, religions, and walks of life. Danica states, "Things are definitely different back home now. Hey, it's amazing because things are really starting to change there and we are seeing coffee shops, new business, upgrades being done to the city! It makes us hopeful that the next generation won't have to be bored to death (lol). Now more than ever, we are happy to say, 'Home is where the Hart is.'"Facebook: https://facebook.com/chapelhartbandInstagram: https://instagram.com/chapelhartbandTwitter: https://twitter.com/chapelhartbandTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chapelhartbandWebsite: https://www.chapelhart.com



