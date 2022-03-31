Nick Mulvey Releases New Single "A Prayer Of My Own"





The track, written during the first wave of the pandemic, was recorded in Paris with renowned producer



To arrive at this album, Nick Mulvey has come a long way - both musically and philosophically. A musician, composer and producer, Nick's work pushes boundaries in songwriting and sound. A founding member of the award-winning British collective Portico Quartet, he left in 2011 to concentrate on his own material. Once solo, he released the Mercury Prize nominated debut album First Mind in 2014, and 2017's celebrated Wake Up Now.



While these are Mulvey's songs, he's keen to acknowledge collaborators: the friends and family, teachers past and present who've helped him arrive at this point. "I literally couldn't do this from my limited perspective," he acknowledges. He reached out to mentors -like the Polynesian ambassador and elder Aunty Ivy -to check the cultural sensitivity and accuracy of his words. "I want to provide refuge for listeners," he says, mulling his intention for New Mythology. "refuge in these times. The songs are not more distraction and are not spreading more fear or panic -they are about being deeply in this time. I hope the album supports people and I hope it inspires and stimulates new ideas, insights and ambitions. I hope it also generates a sense of the sacred within its audience."



New Mythology tracklisting

1. A Prayer of My Own

2. Star Nation

3. Mecca

4.

5. Shores of Mona

6. The Gift

7. Sea Inside (Third Way)

8. Causes

9. Another Way To Be

10. Mona

11. Interbeing Part 1

12. Begin Again (Love You Just The Same)

13. Star Nation (Acoustic) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "A Prayer of my Own" is the new single from critically acclaimed artist Nick Mulvey, who to date has amassed a staggering 587 million streams globally, an equivalent of half a million albums sold. The track is the second single to be revealed from his forthcoming third album New Mythology which is set for release on June 10th by Verve Forecast. Alongside the release, Mulvey has announced three live shows in New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto this July.The track, written during the first wave of the pandemic, was recorded in Paris with renowned producer Renaud Letang (Manu Chao, Feist, Connan Mockasin), and explores the process of grief and redemption, specifically that real change is only possible via the process of grief. It invites the listener to think and feel compassionately about the future of our planet and society, as Mulvey sings "I do it for my own, my little boy, my little girl. And we do it for our home, if we do it for the world". Tender and honest, both in its lyricism and musicality, "A Prayer of My Own" encapsulates the themes of the album and Mulvey's continuously evolving musical and philosophical journey.To arrive at this album, Nick Mulvey has come a long way - both musically and philosophically. A musician, composer and producer, Nick's work pushes boundaries in songwriting and sound. A founding member of the award-winning British collective Portico Quartet, he left in 2011 to concentrate on his own material. Once solo, he released the Mercury Prize nominated debut album First Mind in 2014, and 2017's celebrated Wake Up Now.While these are Mulvey's songs, he's keen to acknowledge collaborators: the friends and family, teachers past and present who've helped him arrive at this point. "I literally couldn't do this from my limited perspective," he acknowledges. He reached out to mentors -like the Polynesian ambassador and elder Aunty Ivy -to check the cultural sensitivity and accuracy of his words. "I want to provide refuge for listeners," he says, mulling his intention for New Mythology. "refuge in these times. The songs are not more distraction and are not spreading more fear or panic -they are about being deeply in this time. I hope the album supports people and I hope it inspires and stimulates new ideas, insights and ambitions. I hope it also generates a sense of the sacred within its audience."New Mythology tracklisting1. A Prayer of My Own2. Star Nation3. Mecca4. Brother To You5. Shores of Mona6. The Gift7. Sea Inside (Third Way)8. Causes9. Another Way To Be10. Mona11. Interbeing Part 112. Begin Again (Love You Just The Same)13. Star Nation (Acoustic)



